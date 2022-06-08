Who's who in Arizona's 2022 US Congressional races

With the 2022 primary election coming up, here's a look at the potential candidates for the 9 U.S. House of Representatives races in Arizona.

We have a look at the primary candidates for all nine of the congressional districts.

You may notice that some familiar faces are running for different districts than the ones they hold office in right now. That's because recent redistricting means that the congressional district numbers in Arizona have changed for the 2022 election cycle.

With the United States Congressional Representatives holding office for 2-year terms, it's once again time to determine who is representing our state in Washington DC.

Showing up & supporting our Legislative Districts & candidates down ballot is crucial for the Midterms. Proud to share the (zoom) stage with @JulieGunnigle at @LD3demsAZ & be there for candidates running in #LD2 & @AZLD4Dems at their May meetings this week. #UpAndAdam2022 pic.twitter.com/o4k9t9haRe

You can click here to visit Metzendorf's website.

On social media, Metzendorf has expressed support for common sense gun laws and pro-choice abortion legislation.

Metzendorf, former Director of Membership Experience for the Phoenix Suns, will be running as a Democrat in the August primary election.

It’s OFFICIAL: I’m running for Congress. Arizona gave my family our opportunity. Right now, it’s not doing enough to help yours. When I’m elected, you can trust that I will fight for you in Washington. Become a founding donor today: https://t.co/VGgVWMijnp pic.twitter.com/b7gYcVavtt

You can click here to visit Hodge's campaign website.

On his campaign website, Hodge lists the protection of voting rights as one of his primary issues, alongside increased funding for public schools and healthcare.

Hodge has not held public office before but has worked as the national engagement director for LINK Strategic Partners and as chair of the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center.

Hodge, a Tempe native, announced on Twitter that he would be running for election in May 2021.

Congratulations to Arizona's 2022 Presidential Scholars! In the 6th District we are fortunate to have two of the five winners, Katelyn Cai and Ayva Kacir. These outstanding students are well deserving of this honor! https://t.co/HONSSTHTsW

You can click here to visit Schweikert's campaign website.

Schweikert voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, as well as the Equality Act. Schweikert did, however, vote for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

Schweikert was elected in 2013, and previously represented Arizona's 5th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013.

Congressman Schweikert is a Republican currently representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. He has served four terms in the United States Congress holding seats on the Ways and Means Committee and the Financial Services Committee.

It’s official. I’m running for Congress because Arizona deserves better than Shady Schweikert. Join me>>> https://t.co/k7Z2BLTxrM pic.twitter.com/yjVeKCjF65

You can click here to visit Norton's campaign website.

In a statement on his website, Norton says he "plans to term-limit himself with an eight-year cap" to enact his policies "before D.C. changes him."

Norton is currently president of Veritas Global Protection Services , a company that offers extended car warranties, and describes himself as "a dedicated Conservative who believes people create jobs and opportunities, not the government."

Norton announced on Twitter that he would be running for election in July 2021.

I’m the only candidate in the #AZ01 race that you can trust to fight like hell for the American people to control our border #10yearmoratorium #VoteBarnett donate/volunteer today at https://t.co/DVTRllTOAl pic.twitter.com/NMHSunz6kG

You can click here to visit Barnett's campaign website.

Alongside other conservative policies, Barnett has openly supported a proposed 10-year moratorium on immigration across the border with Mexico.

In 2020, Barnett lost the race for Arizona's 3rd (formerly 7th) Congressional District to Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Barnett, who has received an endorsement from gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, is an "America First" politician according to his campaign website.

Arizona's 1st Congressional District makes up part of Maricopa County. It includes most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.

Congressional District No. 2 :

Arizona's 2nd Congressional District is the 11th largest district in the country. It includes the Navajo Nation, the Hopi reservation and the Gila River Indian Community. About 25% of its population is Native American.

Walter Blackman (R)

Blackman, a veteran of the United States Army, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the Republican primary election. Blackman currently represents District 6 of the Arizona House of Representatives.

During his time in the Arizona House of Representatives, Blackman has served as the chair of the Criminal Justice Reform Committee, and vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and State & Internal Affairs Committee.

The Secretary of State's website describes Blackman as "the first African American in Arizona's political history elected to the House of Representatives as a republican."

Staunchly anti-abortion, Blackman has expressed his support for a rejected bill that could open women and doctors involved in abortions to the death penalty.

You can click here to visit Blackman's campaign website.

Team Blackman is hitting the ground door knocking and helping with voter registration. If you are interested in joining the team, please sign up here https://t.co/rvc2vfM3G2 pic.twitter.com/qVlS4WtkUH — Walt Blackman for Congress (@BlackmanForAZ) June 5, 2022

Eli Crane (R)

Eli Crane, a veteran of the United States Navy, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.

Crane has received an endorsement from State Senator Wendy Rogers.

In his responses to Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey, Crane described himself as "an America First candidate who is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and has the courage to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left."

You can click here to visit Crane's campaign website.

Mark DeLuzio (R)

Mark DeLuzio will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary.

On social media, DeLuzio has pushed for "sealing our border." He also says that American tax dollars are "spent taking care of illegal immigrants" instead of benefiting veterans in need.

You can click here to visit DeLuzio's campaign website.

Sealing our border is non-negotiable. When I’m in Congress, the safety and security of our own citizens will always be my TOP priority. It’s an honor for me to stand with Sheriff Joe in the fight against illegal immigration, and I urge you to stand with us.#FightforFreedomFriday pic.twitter.com/zEpEhEALF8 — Mark DeLuzio For Congress (@Deluzio4AZ02) June 3, 2022

Steven Krystofiak (R)

Krystofiak is running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.

On the Secretary of State's website, Krystofiak says "the federal government’s #1 job is public safety," and includes fully funded fire protection in that responsibility.

Krystofiak says on his campaign website that witnessing the events of the Backbone Fire is what pushed him to run for office. He lists immigration, inflation, small government, and the 2nd Amendment as top priorities on his website.

You can click here to visit Krystofiak's campaign website.

John Moore (R)

Moore, the Mayor of Williams, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election. He previously worked as a police officer and chief before running for election.

On his website, Moore says he wants to make Election Day a federal holiday. He also lists issues with inflation, veteran support, and tribal rights as main campaign issues.

You can click here to visit Moore's campaign website.

Ron Watkins (R)

Watkins is a known conspiracy theorist and Q-Anon promoter who, according to his biography on the Secretary of State's website, is commonly known as "CodeMonkeyZ." He will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.

Watkins is the son of Jim Watkins who owns and operates the online image board 8kun which has been linked with mass shootings and alt-right conspiracy theories. Watkins is a former site administrator of 8kun, but says he resigned in November 2020.

You can click here to visit Watkins' campaign website.

Andy Yates (R)

Yates will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.

On his biography on the Secretary of State's website, Yates says that he "believes America is best served by a strong Conservative vision for our country's future in the spirit of Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan."

Yates' website lists constitutional defense, border security, law enforcement support, deregulation, and standing up to China as his primary issues.

You can click here to visit Yates' campaign website.

After knocking on thousands of doors and speaking with thousands of Arizona voters, I'm now officially a candidate for U.S. Congress from AZ-02 🇺🇸 Incredibly grateful to have met so many patriotic Arizonans along the way! #RedWave2022 https://t.co/iulguIa1HP pic.twitter.com/RaGf2vrqez — Andy Yates (@andyjyates) March 30, 2022

Tom O'Halleran (D-Incumbent)

Congressman Tom O'Halleran is a Democrat currently representing Arizona's 1st Congressional District. He will be running for re-election to represent the 2nd district in the 2022 election. O'Halleran assumed office in Jan. 2017.

O'Halleran previously served in the Arizona State Senate as a Republican but in 2014 left the Republican party, saying he disagreed with how the party handled education, water and child welfare issues.

In 2021, O'Halleran voted for the American Rescue Plan Act, the Equality Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

You can click here to visit O'Halleran's official website.