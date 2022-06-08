Who's who in Arizona's 2022 US Congressional races
With the 2022 primary election coming up, here's a look at the potential candidates for the 9 U.S. House of Representatives races in Arizona.
Mark Wilson
With the United States Congressional Representatives holding office for 2-year terms, it's once again time to determine who is representing our state in Washington DC.
You may notice that some familiar faces are running for different districts than the ones they hold office in right now. That's because recent redistricting means that the congressional district numbers in Arizona have changed for the 2022 election cycle.
The Arizona Primary Election is taking place on Aug. 2, 2022.
We have a look at the primary candidates for all nine of the congressional districts.
Congressional District No. 1:
Arizona's 1st Congressional District makes up part of Maricopa County. It includes most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
Josh Barnett (R)
Barnett, who has received an endorsement from gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, is an "America First" politician according to his campaign website.
In 2020, Barnett lost the race for Arizona's 3rd (formerly 7th) Congressional District to Democrat Ruben Gallego.
Alongside other conservative policies, Barnett has openly supported a proposed 10-year moratorium on immigration across the border with Mexico.
You can click here to visit Barnett's campaign website.
Elijah Norton (R)
Norton announced on Twitter that he would be running for election in July 2021.
Norton is currently president of Veritas Global Protection Services, a company that offers extended car warranties, and describes himself as "a dedicated Conservative who believes people create jobs and opportunities, not the government."
In a statement on his website, Norton says he "plans to term-limit himself with an eight-year cap" to enact his policies "before D.C. changes him."
You can click here to visit Norton's campaign website.
David Schweikert (R-Incumbent)
Congressman Schweikert is a Republican currently representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. He has served four terms in the United States Congress holding seats on the Ways and Means Committee and the Financial Services Committee.
Schweikert was elected in 2013, and previously represented Arizona's 5th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013.
Schweikert voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, as well as the Equality Act. Schweikert did, however, vote for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
You can click here to visit Schweikert's campaign website.
Jevin Hodge (D)
Hodge, a Tempe native, announced on Twitter that he would be running for election in May 2021.
Hodge has not held public office before but has worked as the national engagement director for LINK Strategic Partners and as chair of the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center.
On his campaign website, Hodge lists the protection of voting rights as one of his primary issues, alongside increased funding for public schools and healthcare.
You can click here to visit Hodge's campaign website.
Adam Metzendorf (D)
Metzendorf, former Director of Membership Experience for the Phoenix Suns, will be running as a Democrat in the August primary election.
On social media, Metzendorf has expressed support for common sense gun laws and pro-choice abortion legislation.
You can click here to visit Metzendorf's website.
Congressional District No. 2:
Arizona's 2nd Congressional District is the 11th largest district in the country. It includes the Navajo Nation, the Hopi reservation and the Gila River Indian Community. About 25% of its population is Native American.
Walter Blackman (R)
Blackman, a veteran of the United States Army, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the Republican primary election. Blackman currently represents District 6 of the Arizona House of Representatives.
During his time in the Arizona House of Representatives, Blackman has served as the chair of the Criminal Justice Reform Committee, and vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and State & Internal Affairs Committee.
The Secretary of State's website describes Blackman as "the first African American in Arizona's political history elected to the House of Representatives as a republican."
Staunchly anti-abortion, Blackman has expressed his support for a rejected bill that could open women and doctors involved in abortions to the death penalty.
You can click here to visit Blackman's campaign website.
Eli Crane (R)
Eli Crane, a veteran of the United States Navy, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
Crane has received an endorsement from State Senator Wendy Rogers.
In his responses to Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey, Crane described himself as "an America First candidate who is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and has the courage to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left."
You can click here to visit Crane's campaign website.
Mark DeLuzio (R)
Mark DeLuzio will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary.
On social media, DeLuzio has pushed for "sealing our border." He also says that American tax dollars are "spent taking care of illegal immigrants" instead of benefiting veterans in need.
You can click here to visit DeLuzio's campaign website.
Steven Krystofiak (R)
Krystofiak is running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
On the Secretary of State's website, Krystofiak says "the federal government’s #1 job is public safety," and includes fully funded fire protection in that responsibility.
Krystofiak says on his campaign website that witnessing the events of the Backbone Fire is what pushed him to run for office. He lists immigration, inflation, small government, and the 2nd Amendment as top priorities on his website.
You can click here to visit Krystofiak's campaign website.
John Moore (R)
Moore, the Mayor of Williams, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election. He previously worked as a police officer and chief before running for election.
On his website, Moore says he wants to make Election Day a federal holiday. He also lists issues with inflation, veteran support, and tribal rights as main campaign issues.
You can click here to visit Moore's campaign website.
Ron Watkins (R)
Watkins is a known conspiracy theorist and Q-Anon promoter who, according to his biography on the Secretary of State's website, is commonly known as "CodeMonkeyZ." He will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
Watkins is the son of Jim Watkins who owns and operates the online image board 8kun which has been linked with mass shootings and alt-right conspiracy theories. Watkins is a former site administrator of 8kun, but says he resigned in November 2020.
You can click here to visit Watkins' campaign website.
Andy Yates (R)
Yates will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
On his biography on the Secretary of State's website, Yates says that he "believes America is best served by a strong Conservative vision for our country's future in the spirit of Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan."
Yates' website lists constitutional defense, border security, law enforcement support, deregulation, and standing up to China as his primary issues.
You can click here to visit Yates' campaign website.
Tom O'Halleran (D-Incumbent)
Congressman Tom O'Halleran is a Democrat currently representing Arizona's 1st Congressional District. He will be running for re-election to represent the 2nd district in the 2022 election. O'Halleran assumed office in Jan. 2017.
O'Halleran previously served in the Arizona State Senate as a Republican but in 2014 left the Republican party, saying he disagreed with how the party handled education, water and child welfare issues.
In 2021, O'Halleran voted for the American Rescue Plan Act, the Equality Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
You can click here to visit O'Halleran's official website.
Congressional District No. 3:
Arizona's 3rd Congressional District includes most of inner Phoenix and eastern Glendale. It was created in response to the 2000 Census and is considered the most Democratic county in Arizona.
The district is currently represented by Democrat Ruben Gallego of Phoenix.
Jeff Zink (R)
Zink, whose son was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is planning to run as a Republican against incumbent Ruben Gallego.
Zink, a former deacon, was also present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the Arizona Republic reported.
According to his campaign website, Zink plans to prioritize infrastructure and public safety, saying that "most residents feel the quality of life is getting worse."
You can click here to visit Zink's website.
Ruben Gallego (D-Incumbent)
Congressman Gallego is a Democrat currently representing Arizona's 7th district. Gallego was elected chairman of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples in the 116th Congress.
Gallego, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, assumed office in January 2015.
During the 117th Congress, Gallego voted for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, as well as the Equality Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, and for the impeachment of Trump.
You can click here to visit Gallego's campaign website.
Congressional District No. 4:
Arizona's 4th Congressional District is the youngest of its districts, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in Maricopa County and is centered around Tempe.
Kelly Cooper (R)
Kelly Cooper is a United States Marine Corps veteran looking to run in the Republican primary election. According to Cooper's campaign website, he climbed as a small restaurant business manager and owner following his honorable discharge.
On his website, Cooper says "the 2020 elections were a disaster," and places elections, inflation, and border control as his primary issues.
You can click here to visit Cooper's campaign website.
Jerone Davison (R)
Jerone Davison, former NFL running back for the Oakland Raiders plans to run "on a platform that emphasizes faith, family, and freedom," according to his candidate profile on the Secretary of State website.
Likewise, Davison lists financial reform, criminal justice reform, and education reform as his top priorities.
You can click here to visit Davison's campaign website.
Dave Giles (R)
Dave Giles will be running to represent Arizona's 4th Congressional District in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, 2022.
Giles, a New York native, was previously defeated by incumbent Greg Stanton (D) in the 2020 general election for District 9.
Giles has received endorsements from former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and Congressman Andy Biggs.
You can click here to visit Giles's campaign website.
Rene Lopez (R)
Lopez, a veteran of the United States Navy, has served on several municipal boards during his time on the Chandler City Council. He is the founder and chairman of the CeCe’s Hope Center.
On his website, Lopez lists job creation, border security, 2nd Amendment rights, police support, veteran care, and spending cuts as his top priorities.
You can click here to visit Lopez's campaign website.
Tanya Contreras Wheeless (R)
Tanya Contreras Wheeless, who describes herself as a "common-sense conservative" is running to represent Arizona's 4th Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
On her campaign website, Wheeless says she aims to "push back against Biden’s out-of-control spending," as well as promote the health care and mental health for veterans and active military.
You can click here to visit Wheeless's campaign website.
Greg Stanton (D-Incumbent)
Congressman Greg Stanton is a Republican currently representing Arizona's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office in January 2019 and was appointed to the Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Judiciary in his first term in office.
Stanton previously served as the mayor of Phoenix from 2012 to 2018 and was a member of the Phoenix City Council from 2000 to 2009.
Stanton voted for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Equality Act and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
You can click here to visit Stanton's official website.
Congressional District No. 5:
Arizona's 5th Congressional District is one of two districts not changing its number for the 2022 election. The district contains Gilbert, Queen Creek, southern and eastern Chandler and eastern Mesa.
The district is currently represented by Republican Andy Biggs of Gilbert.
Andy Biggs (R-Incumbent)
Congressman Andy Biggs is a Republican currently representing Arizona's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office in 2017 and was elected to serve as chairman of the House Freedom Caucus in 2019.
Before taking office, Biggs worked as an attorney licensed in Arizona, Washington and New Mexico.
Recently, Biggs attracted attention for refusing to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Biggs was one of the 62 Republicans to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. He also voted against the Equality Act, the Women's Health Protection Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
You can click here to visit Biggs' official website.
Javier Ramos (D)
Ramos, an attorney and graduate of the Arizona State University, College of Law, will be running in the Democratic primary in August.
Ramos previously ran in 2020, but was defeated in the primary by Joan Greene (D). This year, Ramos does not have any challengers in the primary.
On his website, Ramos lists voting rights and access as his number one issue, and says he aims to "re-implement Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act."
You can click here to visit Ramos's campaign website.
Congressional District No. 6:
Arizona's 6th Congressional District is located in the southeast corner of our state and includes roughly two-thirds of Tucson. It is the only district that doesn't include any part of Maricopa County.
Juan Ciscomani (R)
Ciscomani will be running to represent Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
On his campaign website, Ciscomani claims that "Washington wants to federalize elections in a takeover that would undermine state voting ID laws, automatically register ineligible voters, allow felons to vote, and even use taxpayer money to fund campaign attack ads," and says he will "strongly stand against these efforts."
Ciscomani also says he "will stand up to extreme ideas like Critical Race Theory."
You can click here to visit Ciscomani's campaign website.
Lucretia Free (R)
Lucretia free is the founder and publisher of The Vail Voice, Pima's hometown newspaper. She will be running for in the 2022 Republican primary election.
In her Candidate Connection survey on Ballotpedia, Free says she aims to focus on bolstering small businesses, ensuring that Arizona military bases thrive, and funding Border Patrol.
She says economic growth is her personal passion.
You can click here to visit Free's campaign website.
Brandon Martin (R)
Brandon Martin will be running to represent Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.
Martin previously ran in the 2020 general election for the 2nd Congressional District. He was defeated by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick. He also lost the 2018 Republican primary for the same district to Lea Marquez Peterson.
Martin is a proponent of the "America First Agenda" and lists it at the top of his issues on his campaign website.
You can click here to visit Martin's campaign website.
Young Mayberry (R)
Mayberry, a United States Air Force veteran, is running in the 2022 Republican primary. On his campaign website, Mayberry also notes that he was a farmer for 24 years.
During his time in the Air Force, Mayberry served as Lieutenant Colonel, as well as an Assistant Professor of Spanish language.
On his Ballotpedia Candidate Connection survey, Mayberry says that "Socialism and Communism are serious threats to our faith, family, freedom and prosperity. Our Constitution must be more stringently followed."
You can click here to visit Mayberry's campaign website.
Kathleen Winn (R)
Winn, who has received an endorsement from former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, will be running to represent Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary.
Kathleen served as the Community Outreach and Education director for the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
On her campaign website, Winn lists border security, public safety, education and election integrity as her top priorities.
You can click here to visit Winn's campaign website.
Avery Anderson (D)
Anderson will be running to represent Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the 2022 Democratic primary election.
On his campaign website, Anderson emphasizes his perspective as a younger representative. He says that "simply no way for majority of our lawmakers to have that first-hand experience of what it is like to go through the typical American experience in the 2020s."
Anderson lists young voters, sustainable energy, well-funded education and anti-sensationalism as his primary issues.
You can click here to visit Anderson's campaign website.
Kirsten Engel (D)
Former state representative Kristen Engel is running for election in the 2022 Democratic primary. She has received an endorsement from Democratic incumbent Raúl Grijalva among others.
Engel was a member of the Arizona State Senate, representing District 10. She began her term in January 2021, but resigned in Sep. 2021 to focus on her congressional campaign according to Ballotpedia.
On Engel's website, she lists sustainable environmental practices, infrastructure development, and accessible healthcare as her top priorities.
You can click here to visit Engel's campaign website.
Daniel Hernandez (D)
Hernandez is a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, representing District 2. He entered office in 2017, and his term ends 2023. He is running for election to represent Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the 2022 Democratic primary election.
Hernandez currently serves on the Public Safety and State & International Affairs Committees and is the Co-Founder of the LGBT Caucus.
On his campaign website, Hernandez says that he has "worked with both Republicans and Democrats to pass bills protecting survivors of sexual assault and secure $20 million for school resource officers, counselors, and social workers."
You can click here to visit Hernandez's campaign website.
Congressional District No. 7:
Arizona's 7th Congressional District runs along the border of Mexico from Nogales to the California border. Over 60% of the district's population is Hispanic, and most of the population lives in western Tucson.
Nina Becker (R)
Nina (R) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, 2022.
You can click here to visit Becker's campaign website.
Luis Pozzolo (R)
Pozzolo, a naturalized U.S. citizen and immigrant from Uruguay, is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, 2022.
On social media, Pozzolo has pushed for strict border control in Yuma County as well as investigations into allegations of voter fraud in the area.
You can click here to visit Pozzolo's campaign website.
Raúl Grijalva (D-Incumbent)
Congressman Raúl Grijalva is a Democrat currently representing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. Grijalva was elected in 2002 to represent what was then Arizona's 7th Congressional District. In 2013 the 7th congressional district was changed to the 3rd Congressional District. In the 2022 election, it will be returning to the 7th Congressional District.
During the 2021 session, Grijalva voted for the Equality Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
In a statement on his website, Grijalva says he wants to prioritize border management "instead of building walls."
As chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Grijalva recently filed for the investigation of a developer accused of bribing federal officials for a permit for a new housing community.
Grijalva has opposed the development of the Interstate 11 corridor due to the potential environmental damage it could cause.
You can click here to visit Grijalva's official website.
Congressional District No. 8:
Arizona's 8th Congressional District is one of two districts not changing its number for the 2022 election. It includes many of the suburbs north and west of Phoenix. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is not facing any challengers in this election.
The district is currently represented by Republican Debbie Lesko of Peoria.
Debbie Lesko (R-Incumbent)
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is a Republican currently representing Arizona's 8th Congressional District. Lesko was elected in a special election to fill the seat left by former Congressman Trent Frank (R) after his resignation in 2018. Lesko was voted in for a full term in November 2018.
During the 2021 session, Lesko voted against the Equality Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. She voted for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
On social media, Lesko has supported more stringent border security.
You can click here to visit Lesko's official website.
Congressional District No. 9:
Arizona's 9th Congressional District encompasses most of the rural western and northwestern parts of the state. It is the most Republican district in Arizona. There are no Democrats running for election in this district.
Sandra E. Dowling (R)
Dowling, a former member of the United States Marine Corps, will be running in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, 2022. Dowling holds a doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
Dowling was elected to serve five separate 4-year terms as the Maricopa County Superintendent of Schools and was an at-large delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Dowling, who lost her son to Acute Liver Syndrome during the height COVID-19 pandemic, says that she "will start to advocate for those who suffer from PTSD."
Paul Gosar (R-Incumbent)
Congressman Paul Gosar is a Republican currently representing Arizona's 4th district. According to his candidate information on the Arizona Secretary of State's website, he is known "as one of the most fiscally and socially conservative members of Congress."
Gosar assumed office in January 2013, previously represented Arizona's 1st Congressional District from 2011-2012, and was a practicing dentist for 25 years beforehand.
In 2021, Gosar was one of the 62 Republicans to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. Gosar, a Catholic, also refused to attend the pope's address to Congress on Sep. 24, 2015, due to the pope's plan to speak on climate change.
Recently, Gosar tweeted out false claims about the gunman responsible for the Uvalde shooting in May, 2022. Gosar also tweeted a video depicting himself killing multiple various Democratic figures.
Gosar, who does not live in the district he represents, will be running in the Republican primary election on Aug. 2, 2022.
Randy Kutz (R)
Kutz, a United States Marine Corps veteran, announced on Facebook that he would run for office in Jan. 2022, saying he "will fight to get the government out of your daily lives."
On social media Kutz has voiced support for a bipartisan approach to school safety in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.
You can click here to visit Kutz's campaign website.
Adam Morgan (R)
Morgan, a United States Army veteran will be running to represent Arizona's 9th Congressional District in the 2022 primary election.
In Morgan's responses to Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey he listed his key campaign goals as "[restoring] honor and integrity to the leadership of [the] district," "[protecting] the Constitution and American Democracy," and "[creating] economic prosperity and reducing wasteful spending."
You can click here to visit Morgan's campaign website.
