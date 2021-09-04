Arizona representative pushes bill that would ban vaccine passports

The Biden administration has made it abundantly clear that federally standardized vaccine passports would not be considered.

PHOENIX — An Arizona representative is pushing for a ban on “vaccine passports” that would keep federal agencies from issuing proof of a person’s inoculation from COVID-19.

Rep. Andy Biggs’ proposal would prevent official documentation of the shot that could be used to travel or some businesses.

Standardized vaccine records do not violate HIPAA laws, and it’s something that the airline industry has urged lawmakers to consider in hopes of revitalizing air travel.

Over 100 million Americans have already received at least one dose of one of the three FDA-approved shots, but the country’s top pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that it’s still far too early to return to a life without masks and other social distancing measures.

"The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week. "There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."

Regardless of whether Biggs’ proposal advances to any level of Congress, the Biden administration says no documentation system is being considered.

