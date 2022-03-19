Arizona Rep. O'Halleran tests positive for COVID-19

The third-term Democrat said in a statement he got tested after returning to Arizona.

OAK CREEK, Ariz. — Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The third-term Democrat said in a statement he got tested after returning to Arizona to work in his district and will quarantine until he’s cleared to travel again.

O'Halleran said he was “fully vaccinated and boosted" and was grateful for the protection provided by medical advances in vaccines and masks.

O’Halleran has represented the state’s 1st Congressional District since 2017 and is running for reelection from the redrawn 2nd District.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva in January contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

