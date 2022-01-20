Arizona lawmaker announces 2nd COVID-19 infection

The Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Thursday he has minor symptoms.

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

The Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said he has minor symptoms.

On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits. My staff and I will follow @CDCgov guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 20, 2022

He says he and his staff will follow Centers for Disease Control guidance for isolating and contact tracing.

The 73-year-old lawmaker says he’s vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Grijalva first contracted COVID-19 in August 2020 and criticized Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks around the Capitol.



COVID-19 News and Updates