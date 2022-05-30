Who's in the running for Arizona's U.S. Senator?

With the primary elections drawing closer, the race is heating up for the Republican party.

ARIZONA, USA — One of Arizona's seats in the United States Senate is up for election, and several candidates are looking to challenge incumbent Mark Kelly (D) for the position.

Many of these candidates will be competing for a spot on the ballot in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, 2022.

Here's a look at who all is in the running:

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Incumbent)

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arizona. He assumed office in 2020 following a special election.

Kelly along with his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, co-founded the advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions. The group advocates for stricter protection from gun violence.

Likewise, Kelly has voiced support for stronger border security and the DACA immigration policy.

"I’m running for the United States Senate because Washington is broken," Kelly said in a statement on his campaign website. "And Arizonans deserve independent leadership focused on solving the problems we face."

Throughout his political career, Kelly has been outspoken about refusing money from PACs. He said on his campaign website that he "won't take a dime of corporate PAC money."

Kelly's biography on his website said he earned his B.S. degree in marine engineering and nautical science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and later an M.S. degree in aeronautical engineering from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.

You can click here to visit Sen. Kelly's website.

If NASA worked like Congress, we might have never made it off the ground.



That’s why I’m doing things differently. pic.twitter.com/eNpPjYmMnQ — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) April 12, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R)

Mark Brnovich has served as Arizona's 26th Attorney General since his election in 2014.

Brnovich's campaign aims to "restore trust by fighting for the men and women of Arizona," according to an official release.

Brnovich has a notable record during his time as Arizona's Attorney General. This includes a 2018 consumer fraud settlement with General Motors for an additional $6.28 million in payments to Arizona consumers as part of claims related to GM's installation of faulty ignition switches.

Brnovich also sued the Arizona Board of Regents in 2017 saying those in charge of setting tuition for Arizona universities had "dramatically and unconstitutionally" increased tuition and fees over the last 15 years.

In his campaign announcement, Brnovich vowed to take on Sen. Kelly. Brnovich said Kelly's been "complicit" in a war against people's basic freedoms.

You can click here to visit Brnovich's campaign website.

Arizona, it’s time to restore your trust and defend your freedom. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to fight for you and your family. Because our best days are ahead. 🇺🇸 Join the #BrnoBrigade at https://t.co/MeJiUw3bMO! #AZSen pic.twitter.com/mJc84Zr608 — Mark Brnovich (@brnoforaz) June 10, 2021

Former chairman Jim Lamon (R)

Jim Lamon is the founder and former chairman of Depcom Power, Inc. and a veteran of the United States Army.

Lamon, a first-time political candidate, is the founder and chief executive officer of Scottsdale-based Depcom Power, a builder of utility-scale solar power plants. Lamon said in a recent podcast interview that his privately-held, 8-year-old company had revenues of $800 million a year.

Now, Lamon said he's going to be using his personal finances to fund his campaign instead of relying on PAC or donor money.

You can click here to visit Lamon's campaign website.

Thiel Foundation president Blake Masters (R)

Masters officially announced his running on Jul. 12, 2021, and has been vocal about his support of the MAGA movement.

Like other conservative candidates, Masters has voiced support for anti-abortion, pro-gun, and pro-border wall policies.

"An unholy alliance between Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Business threatens to permanently upend America as we know it," Masters said on his campaign website.

Masters is one of two U.S. Senate candidates who've benefited from a $10 million check from tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

You can click here to visit Blake Masters' campaign website.

Democrats have given up on you. I never will. We’re going to put an end to smuggling and illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/JrstTp0PNu — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 5, 2022

Retired Adjutant General Michael McGuire (R)

Michael McGuire served as Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard from 2013-2021, and is the current Chairman of the Board for the National Guard Association of the United States.

In a campaign video, McGuire describes himself as a “constitutional conservative.”

“I am tired of weak leaders who have pitted American against American,” he said. "Politicians who sit on the sidelines and fail to act when they know something must be done.”

On the border, McGuire said, “No security, no country.”

You can click here to visit McGuire's campaign website.

Arizona Corporation Commission member Justin Olson (R)

Former Arizona House of Representatives member Justin Olson declared his running in Oct. 2021.

Olson currently serves on the Arizona Corporation Commission, and will be running as a member of the Republican Party.

"I am running for the Senate to decrease the size, scope and reach of the federal government," Olson said on his campaign website.

Many of his proposed policies focus on reduced spending and taxation issues as opposed to social grievances.

You can click here to visit Olson's campaign website.

The U.S. has the HIGHEST rate of children living in single-parent homes in the world.



America needs strong families with both the mother & father at home.



It's time to Make Families Great Again.



Join the movement ➡️ https://t.co/7uPRQuxjQn pic.twitter.com/m8tcuaRSaq — Justin Olson (@_JustinOlson) December 13, 2021

Attorney Marc Victor (L)

Marc Victor will be running in November's general election to represent the Libertarian Party in Arizona.

Victor, a criminal defense attorney, previous served in the United States Marine Corps from 1985-1992. He ran for election in Arizona once before in 2012.

In his campaign announcement video, Victor said he is a strong proponent for the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement.

You can click here to find Victor on the Libertarian Candidates website.

Who has dropped out?

Frank Bertone (R)

Frank Bertone previously ran in the New Hampshire State Senate election in 2020 with the Republican party, looking to represent NH State Senate District 4. He lost to Democrat David Watters.

Bertone was also defeated in the general election for the New Hampshire House of Representatives Strafford 4 on Nov. 6, 2018.

Bertone filed to run in Feb. 2021, he said in a press release shared by his Facebook page, but is not listed as an active candidate on the State of Arizona election information website or Ballotpedia

In the same press release, Bertone said his absence from the ballot is because of "a new bill in March regarding signatures."

Bertone did not name the bill in question in this press release, and said he "won't attempt taking this to court but [he] will stand [his] ground publicly."

You can click here to visit Bertone's Facebook page.

Robert Paveza (R)

Robert Paveza announced that he would be withdrawing from the Republican primary on Dec. 31, 2021.

Craig Brittain (R)

Craig Brittain is not listed as an active candidate on the State of Arizona election information website or Ballotpedia.

Brittain, whose personal account is banned from twitter, has used his campaign account to call for the secession of the Republican and Democrat party into two separate nations.

This is why we need to become two nations. They don't like us and we don't like them. "USA" is over.



We need New America for Republicans,



And Bidenland for Democrats.



In New America, after the Second American Revolution, citizens will have a country again. https://t.co/oqNCuUfpKO — Craig R. Brittain for US Senate, Arizona R-2022 (@BrittainAZ) May 26, 2022

Keerthi Prabhala (R)

Prabhala ran with the Republican Party, but withdrew before the primary election in August.

James Streeter (R)

Streeter ran with the Republican Party, but withdrew before the primary election in August.

