Jan. 6 insurrection: The Arizonans charged & where their cases stand a year later

At least a dozen Arizonans have been charged for their roles on Jan. 6th, 2021. Some have already been sentenced.

PHOENIX — More than 700 people have been charged after the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, and at least a dozen have ties to Arizona.

Stefanie Lindquist, a professor of law and political science at ASU, is concerned about the precedent this historic breach may set for elections to come.

“The facts are clear that violence took place that day. And that must be punished otherwise we’ll see it happen again," Lindquist said. “Whether or not ultimately of course the prosecutions, trials, sentences have an impact remains an open question.”

Hundreds of people forced their way into the building that day. They tore through the offices of members of Congress, causing millions of dollars in property damage, injuring law enforcement officers and crushing fellow protesters -- several people lost their lives.

Here is a look at the defendants with ties to Arizona and where their cases stand now.

Jacob Chansley

Jacob Chansley became the face of the insurrection, donning a memorable headdress and horns. He also received one of the harshest penalties yet.

Chansley pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress' certification of the 2020 vote. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and expressed guilt during his hearing.

Chansley, who was referred to as the "QAnon Shaman" is now appealing his case.

Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel Rodriguez told investigators he recently moved to California from Arizona. He's been charged with assault.

Recorded interviews with the FBI show he believed President Trump called him to Washington D.C. that day.

“We thought that we were going to save America, and we were wrong," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez apologized to investigators for tasing an officer. His case is still underway.

"It was so fast. I was a good guy and then, instantly, I became a bad guy," Rodriguez said.

Micajah Jackson

Micajah Jackson of Laveen was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jackson took a plea deal and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25.

James McGrew

James McGrew was arrested in Glendale after authorities recognized his King James stomach tattoo.

McGrew is accused of aggressively approaching law enforcement officers and yelling that they would be entering the Capitol "whether you like it or not." Documents say McGrew "lunged forward to strike a law enforcement officer."

He is charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an official proceeding, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings and more.

He has a status conference scheduled for Jan. 28.

Felicia and Cory Konold

Tucson siblings Felicia and Cory Konold are charged with conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and more.

Federal records allege they forced their way past metal gates at the Capitol and inside, helping the large crowd behind them follow.

Documents claim Felicia Konold later bragged about the influence she had on the day's events on Snapchat. She also claimed she had been recruited into the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys and flaunted a challenge coin she had been given.

Both cases are still underway.

Nathan Entrekin

Cottonwood's Nathan Entrekin is accused of storming the Capitol wearing a gladiator-like costume.

He told investigators he was dressed as a Book of Mormon figure, Captain Moroni.

He is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building.

He has a plea agreement hearing on Jan. 14.

Andrew Hatley

Andrew Hatley was arrested in Eloy.

He has been sentenced to 36 months of probation for demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Anthime Gionet aka "Baked Alaska"

Anthime Gionet, known online as "Baked Alaska," was seen in his livestreamed videos inside Nancy Pelosi's office.

He is still awaiting his fate. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 17.

Lisa Anne Homer

Lisa Anne Homer is charged with entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

She released a statement to 12 News saying she had been to two previous protests. She said she did not commit any crimes and is guilty by association.

Her statement reads in part:

"There are many facts I can’t talk about since my case is on going, yet things aren’t always as they seem or your taught to believe. People are asking why I was in protective gear? I wasn’t at first until a Capitol police officer warned me of the imminent danger coming from pepper bullets. So I put a mask and gator on. After I was under the scaffolding and was hit in the head by rubber bullet I put on my helmet, since I have a traumatic brain injury from my ex husband trying to crush my skull. I did not commit any crime; I did not assault or break anything. I was just psychically present. Guilty by association. This is an attack on our Constitutional rights to express our opinions and I pray that for all who have been wrongfully accused that they will be exonerated."

Joshua Knowles and Marsha Murphy

Marsha Murphy, 50, formerly of Tucson, and Joshua Knowles, 31, of Gilbert, were arrested for allegedly violating D.C.’s curfew and trespassing on federal property.

