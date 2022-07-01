Arizona congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism

“They Called Us ‘Lucky,’” co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November.

NEW YORK — The publisher of a memoir by Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged a journalist had reported Gallego’s entire platoon was lost.

“They Called Us ‘Lucky,’” co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November.

In the book, Gallego alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post at the time and now with The Associated Press, had mistakenly reported that the entire Lima platoon had been killed in a single battle.

Four, as correctly reported by Knickmeyer, were lost, and publisher William Morrow has corrected the book.

Up to Speed