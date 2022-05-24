This is what Arizona leaders are saying about the Texas school shooting

PHOENIX — An “active shooter” incident at a Texas elementary school left at least 18 children and three adults dead, officials said on Tuesday.
The shooting happened on the campus of Robb Elementary in Uvalde. That town is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
The alleged shooter is dead, but the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.
Arizona’s leaders have been responding to the news as more information comes out.
Here’s what local leaders and elected officials are saying:
This list will be updated.
Gov. Doug Ducey
Sen. Mark Kelly
“Gabby and I are heartbroken for these families who just had their lives forever devastated by gun violence. I know how helpless a person can feel when their family is impacted in this way. I know that every parent whose kid came home from school today in Texas, Arizona, and in every community across the country is hugging them a little tighter.
“It infuriates me that Americans have come to expect that their federal government will once again react to the murder of schoolchildren by doing nothing. Politicians in Washington spend countless hours fighting about nothing, but when it comes time to act on an issue that is unique to the United States and demands a response, they find a million reasons not to.
“There are commonsense reforms we can pass to reduce gun violence that align with our rights and traditions and are supported by Americans across the political spectrum. The best thing Washington can do right now is take these steps to make our communities safer. After witnessing yet another tragedy, Arizonans are right to expect action from Washington, they should demand it, I know I will.”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Arizona House Democrats
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Rep. Raul Grijalva
Rep. Greg Stanton
Rep. Ruben Gallego
State Rep. Reginald Bolding
