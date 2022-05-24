This is what Arizona leaders are saying about the Texas school shooting

Arizona’s leaders have been responding to the news as more information comes out on the shooting that left at least 21 dead.

PHOENIX — An “active shooter” incident at a Texas elementary school left at least 18 children and three adults dead, officials said on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the campus of Robb Elementary in Uvalde. That town is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The alleged shooter is dead, but the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

Arizona’s leaders have been responding to the news as more information comes out.

Here’s what local leaders and elected officials are saying:

Gov. Doug Ducey

This is heartbreaking and soul wrenching. Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX at this unimaginable time. Thankful for the heroic efforts of medical pros, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly. — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) May 24, 2022

Sen. Mark Kelly

“Gabby and I are heartbroken for these families who just had their lives forever devastated by gun violence. I know how helpless a person can feel when their family is impacted in this way. I know that every parent whose kid came home from school today in Texas, Arizona, and in every community across the country is hugging them a little tighter.

“It infuriates me that Americans have come to expect that their federal government will once again react to the murder of schoolchildren by doing nothing. Politicians in Washington spend countless hours fighting about nothing, but when it comes time to act on an issue that is unique to the United States and demands a response, they find a million reasons not to.

“There are commonsense reforms we can pass to reduce gun violence that align with our rights and traditions and are supported by Americans across the political spectrum. The best thing Washington can do right now is take these steps to make our communities safer. After witnessing yet another tragedy, Arizonans are right to expect action from Washington, they should demand it, I know I will.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children's schools. — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) May 24, 2022

Arizona House Democrats

Minutes after a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Assistant Dem Leader @JenLongdon offers today’s opening prayer and a moment of silence for the victims. We now know that 14 students and a teacher were killed. Our hearts are with this community. pic.twitter.com/qdAHdGDQ8M — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) May 24, 2022

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

14 children. And a teacher. Heartbreak on top of so much loss already this month. After so many of these incidents, this must be the one that causes change. #EnoughIsEnough — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) May 24, 2022

Rep. Raul Grijalva

My heart breaks for the children, families, and parents in Uvalde.



We've seen this too often and know it's not enough to send thoughts and prayers.



We must enact policy and change. https://t.co/TBLE4g6h8a — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) May 24, 2022

Rep. Greg Stanton

The best part of every parent’s day is picking their kid up from school—seeing their smiles, wrapping them in hugs, and hearing about their day.



My heart sank when I heard the news out of Uvalde, to think of the children who won't go home with their families tonight. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) May 24, 2022

Rep. Ruben Gallego

Ten days after a hateful mass shooting in Buffalo, 14 school children and a teacher are killed in Uvalde.



We have surrendered our communities and our children to an endless parade of tragedy. Enough with the thoughts and prayers: we must take action and confront gun violence. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) May 24, 2022

State Rep. Reginald Bolding

No parent should ever have to wonder if their child will come home from school alive. I'm heartbroken. #EndGunViolence — Reginald Bolding (@reginaldbolding) May 24, 2022

