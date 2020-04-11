Results: U.S. Congressional races in Arizona

Here are the nine U.S. House of Representatives races for the 2020 General Election in Arizona. Here are the results.

PHOENIX — The United States is broken into 435 congressional districts. The state of Arizona has 9 congressional districts for which voters will elect a member into the House of Representatives every two years.

Before the 2020 voting cycle, Arizona has had a 5 to 4 Democratic lead in the House. Representatives in the House are responsible for introducing bills and resolutions as well as offering amendments and serving on specific committees.

The 2020 General Election has two hot races including the 1st Congressional District race between Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Republican nominee Tiffany Shedd; and the 6th Congressional District race between Republican incumbent David Schweikert and Democratic nominee Hiral Tipirneni.

1st Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Republican nominee Tiffany Shedd will be running for the 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House in Arizona.

O’Halleran has held the seat since 2017 and has served three consecutive terms in the House and one term in the Senate. O’Halleran began his political career in the Republican party before making a switch based on issues including education and child welfare.

O’Halleran’s competitor, natural resource attorney and small business owner, Tiffany Shedd won in the Republican primary against fellow attorney Nolan Reidhead with 54% of the votes. Shedd is basing her candidacy on issues like securing the border and elimination of drug trafficking.

The 2020 General Election will be a determining factor of how the 1st Congressional District will lean. Shedd was a 2018 Republican candidate for the same seat before losing the primary on Aug. 28, 2018.

2nd Congressional District

The 2nd Congressional District will be determined between Democratic incumbent Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Republican nominee Brandon Martin.

Kirkpatrick has had the seat since 2019 after serving the 1st Congressional District before Rep. Tom O’Halleran. Before leaving the 1st Congressional District, Kirkpatrick served from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2017.

Kirkpatrick’s campaign is focused on issues including healthcare, affordable higher education and more.

Kirkpatrick will be running against former United States Army Reservist Brandon Martin in the 2020 General Election. Martin was the Republican candidate for the same seat two years ago before losing in the primary on Aug. 28, 2018.

Martin is running with issues like national security and the second amendment in mind.

3rd Congressional District

The 3rd Congressional District race will be between Democratic incumbent Rep. Raul Grijalva and Republican nominee Daniel Wood.

Former Tucson Unified School District Board member and County Supervisor Grijalva has served the 3rd Congressional District since Jan. 7, 2003 when it was still the 7th Congressional District in the state. Grijalva also became the first chairman emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2019.

Grijalva has run based on issues including education, civil rights and liberties and the environment.

Grijalva’s competitor former United States Marine and police officer Daniel Wood advanced in the Republican primary running unopposed.

Wood is running with issues including healthcare and second amendment rights.

4th Congressional District

The 4th Congressional District is a race between Republican incumbent Rep. Paul Gosar and Democratic nominee Delina DiSanto.

Former dentist Paul Gosar has served five consecutive terms in the 4th Congressional District after first being elected in 2010. Gosar and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick from the 2nd Congressional District have worked together to pass legislation in Congress including the authorization to dig in the Superior, Arizona copper mine.

Gosar is running with issues like border control and government spending in mind.

Gosar’s competitor former finance director and nurse, Delina DiSanto won against former principal Stuart Starky in the Aug. 4 primary.

DiSanto worked in several hospitals where “she saw the financial burden that healthcare costs cause to families”, according to her website. With that in mind, she is running with issues like affordable healthcare and social security.

5th Congressional District

The 5th Congressional District race is between Republican incumbent Rep. Andy Biggs and Democratic nominee Joan Greene.

Rep. Andy Biggs first took his position representing the 5th District in 2017. Biggs began a career in politics in 2003 after working for some time as an attorney. In 2019, Biggs was selected to serve as the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

Biggs is running with issues including energy and veteran’s services.

Biggs’s competitor, owner of a promotional marketing company Joan Greene lost in the 2018 General Election after advancing in the primary. For the 2020 General Election, she earned her spot as the Democratic nominee against attorney Javier Ramos and Jonathan Ireland.

Greene is running with issues including healthcare and economic security.

6th Congressional District

The 6th Congressional District race is between Republican incumbent Rep. David Schweikert and Democratic nominee Hiral Tipirneni.

Rep. Schweikert was first elected into the seat in 2010 and was re-elected in 2018 with 55% of votes ahead of his competitor Anita Malik. In July 2020, the House Ethics Committee concluded a 2-year investigation against Schweikert for use of official resources for re-election efforts and violating campaign finance rules.

Schweikert is running with issues including the U.S. budget, trade and energy in mind.

Schweikert’s competitor, physician Hiral Tipirneni, who ran in the special and regular elections for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District in 2018. She lost to Republican nominee Debbie Lesko in both.

Tipirneni’s basis for the election is strongly based in issues with social security and Medicare benefits for Arizona residents.

7th Congressional District

The 7th Congressional District is a race between Democratic incumbent Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican nominee Josh Barnett.

Rep. Gallego has been on the seat for the 7th Congressional District since 2015. Gallego was elected chairman of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples in the 116th Congress and other committee assignments include the Committee on Armed Services and Committee on Natural Resources.

Rep. Gallego’s campaign works with issues including work for those struggling with housing and unemployment.

Rep. Gallego’s competitor, entrepreneur Josh Barnett, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. His main point in running for office is on the issue of ending child trafficking.

8th Congressional District

The 8th Congressional District is a race between Republican incumbent Rep. Debbie Lesko and Democratic nominee Michael Muscato.

Rep. Lesko took office in 2018 in the state’s special election. She was voted into full term in November 2018. Rep. Lesko was a district-level delegate at the 2016 Republican National Convention from Arizona.

Rep. Lesko’s works with issues including jobs, the economy and national defense.

Lesko’s competitor, former professional baseball player and video director Michael Muscato opened a small business in Congressional District 8, where he grew up.

Muscato is working with issues like gun violence, healthcare and the environment in mind.

9th Congressional District

The 9th Congressional District race is between Democratic incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton and Republican nominee Dave Giles.

Rep. Stanton assumed his position in the House in 2019. During his first term, he was appointed to the Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure as well as the Judiciary. Stanton was the Mayor of Phoenix between 2012 and 2018 and served on the Phoenix City Council between 2000 and 2009.

Rep. Stanton’s main campaign issues include economy, trade and climate.

Stanton’s competitor, former engineer Dave Giles ran for the same seat in 2018 but lost in the primary election in August 2018.