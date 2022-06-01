Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar votes down House resolution supporting Ukraine

The Arizona lawmaker was one of only three House members to reject a resolution declaring America's support for Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar was one of only three representatives to reject a House resolution pledging support for Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

The Republican from Arizona's 4th Congressional District, who was recently called a "moron" by Sen. Mitt Romney, voted down a resolution Wednesday that calls for an "immediate cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory."

The House overwhelmingly approved the resolution with a final vote tally of 426-3. Republican lawmakers Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana joined Gosar in voting against the resolution.

Arizona's eight other congressional representatives supported the resolution, which additionally supports the use of sanctions to "isolate the Putin regime economically for its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine."

The resolution also states the House promises to "provide significant additional aid and humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s aggression."

In the Senate, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was also introducing a resolution that would back Ukraine’s claim in international court that Putin and his “cronies” have committed war crimes.

Other House Republicans, like Illinois' Adam Kinzinger, quickly criticized Gosar for not supporting the resolution.

Paul Gosar, Rosendale, and Thomas Massie just voted NO in the house of reps on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine. Unreal. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 2, 2022

Talk to me when our border is secure. https://t.co/0OXQ8wQVqo — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 2, 2022

While resolutions do not carry the force of law, Congress is working quickly to produce a supplemental funding package of at least $6.4 billion of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Congress largely backs Biden’s strategy of economic sanctions against Russia, even as lawmakers push for more. Many want Biden to cut off Russian oil and gas exports to the U.S. as a way to clip Putin's economy and deprive him of resources. Lawmakers of both parties want to send Ukraine more ammunition, anti-aircraft weapons and other military and relief aid.

