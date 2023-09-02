A brief histoRIH of some of the pop star's music videos since 2005.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty is set to take stage in a matter of hours in Glendale.

While she's been known for her bold fashion pieces just as much as her soft, Caribbean flared vocals, she's a chart-topper on more than just Billboard.

Before she takes the stage in Glendale on Sunday during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, we're reviewing some of her most-watched visual hits.

Pon de Replay

It’s a wonder how we made it through the 2000s fashion era with low-rise jeans. Despite opinions, those jeans were all the rage when Rihanna’s first single, ‘Pon de Replay’ dropped on the radio in 2005.

Work featuring Drake

Back in 2016, the popstar RIHleased one of her more reggae-infused bangers. Maybe it was the chemistry with her alleged on-off boyfriend at the time, Drake, or maybe it was her leaning into her own Caribbean roots. Regardless, the video has racked up 1.3 billion views to date and the lyrics are catchier than when the song was first released.

Can't Remember to Forget You by Shakira featuring Rihanna

Shakira plus Rihanna. That's all. *chef's kiss*

Where Have You Been

Rihanna isn’t known for her dancing. But her choreography from this track is probably the best we’ve seen of her. The song is a release from her sixth studio album, 'Talk That Talk.'

Lemon by N.E.R.D. featuring Rihanna

In 2017, her collaboration with production trio NERD left fans in a chokehold. Why? Because the single featured the Bajan baddie rapping for the first time on a track. Yes, rapping. The music video went on to win a VMA for Best Editing.

Lucky for us Arizonans, we no longer have to ask, 'where have you been.' If you want to watch the Super Bowl Halftime show, check out the helpful links below.

