5 Valley places to visit during Super Bowl weekend

Need a break from all the football festivities? Well, the Valley has many spots for visitors looking to get a flavor of Arizona's culture.

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is all about football. But that doesn't mean the whole weekend has to be dominated by the sport.

Arizona offers lots of unique places to visit for tourists who find themselves in the Valley during Super Bowl week.

Here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

1. Mystery Castle

Constructed in the 1930s at the base of South Mountain, the Mystery Castle is an 18-room structure filled with many rare antiques, portraits, and pieces of furniture.

Boyce Gully built the castle after he contracted tuberculosis and relocated to Arizona. It was intended to be a gift to his young daughter who had asked Gulley to build a sandcastle in the desert.

The castle is listed in the Arizona Historic Register and has been featured in several magazines. Tours of the property are offered from Thursday through Sunday, according to the Mystery Castle website.

2. Papago Park

Papago Park truly has an attraction that everyone can enjoy.

Kids can see an assortment of wildlife at the Phoenix Zoo, hikers can walk the Hole-in-a-Wall trail, dads can fish for trout in the pond, and botanists can nerd out at the Desert Botanical Garden.

Now is the best time of year to aimlessly wander around the park or have a picnic under one of its many ramadas. More info on using the park's amenities can be found here.

3. Musical Instrument Museum

The Valley is home to lots of fascinating museums but none are quite like Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum.

With a collection of more than 8,000 instruments from over 200 countries, the museum offers a one-of-a-kind tapestry that illustrates how mankind came to make melodic sounds out of objects.

Some of the instruments on display at the museum have been played by iconic artists like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roberta Flack, and Joan Baez. More information on the museum can be found here.

4. Heritage Square

Tourists can take a step back in time to Phoenix's Victorian past by visiting Heritage Square near the downtown region.

Located on one of Phoenix's original townsites, the square has some restaurants and is home to the historic Rosson House, which was built in the late 1890s.

The property has been fully restored to resemble how it might have looked when Dr. Roland Rosson occupied the home with his large family in the 19th century. Private tours of Heritage Square can be booked here.

5. Roosevelt Row

One of the more walkable regions of Phoenix is the section of Roosevelt Street running between 7th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Known more commonly as "Roosevelt Row," this district has become a hub for local artists who have decorated the region with an array of colorful murals. Several restaurants and shops can be found up and down the street, many of which are located within walking distance of each other.

