We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said

Whether you're in town for vacation or a native Arizonan, here are three courses to play in the Phoenix area.

PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona.

While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of the most popular activities will certainly be golfing.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for a great golf environment. You can't go far in the Valley without driving past a golf course and it's easy to see why so many play the sport in Arizona.

But with so many courses in the Phoenix area, which ones should you consider playing? Well, we turned to a local pro golfer for answers.

Hannah Gregg is a Valley resident and professional golfer trying to earn her LPGA Tour card. She has golfed at courses across Arizona and has found her favorites to play in the Phoenix area.

She said that she is often asked for course recommendations and recently shared her her top three courses online and her followers appreciated the recommendations.

I get a lot of messages this time of year that ppl are planning golf/family trips to Phoenix, so here are 3 of my favorite clubs (hidden gems, if you will): 🧵 — Hannah Gregg (@hannahbggg) January 3, 2023

Here is her list:

Whirlwind Golf Club

Gregg said Whirlwind Golf Club is her personal favorite and home course as she competes for a spot on the LPGA tour. The top-tier conditions, amazing hospitality and great food options are what Gregg said makes the course a must visit.

She added the 20-minute distance from Sky Harbor and incredible practice area help Whirlwind compete with other northern Scottsdale courses.

Aguila Golf Club

According to Gregg, Aguila Golf Club is the purest city-owned course.

"The views are gorgeous, the conditions are unreal, and there’s a par 3 course you can play as many times as you want for $15," she wrote on Twitter. "It’s not in Phoenix, but worth the drive!"

Southern Dunes

While Southern Dunes is a little outside the Phoenix area, Gregg said this course is one of her favorite layouts in the Valley.

"A great challenge, always playing firm and fast, and the service/hospitality is top notch," she stated. "Only downside is that it’s a little out of the way- but SO worth the trip."

Learn about life on tour

In this web extra video, Gregg talks about what life is like on tour while trying to earn your LPGA tour card. Watch the video in the player below.

