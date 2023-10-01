Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center: Everything you need to know

The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix is a fun event for the whole family. Here's what you need to know before you go.

PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII is being played in Glendale, Arizona this year and, along with the game, several events and festivities are happening around the Valley.

From parties to concerts, there will be plenty of events to attend to make sure you get the full football experience. One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Considered an NFL "theme park," the experience has several interactive games including the 40-yard dash. Fans will also be able to get autographs from NFL star players and take photos with the Super Bowl Rings and Vince Lombardi trophy.

If you want to attend the event, here's everything you need to know before you go.

When and where

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center. It will open on Saturday, Feb. 4 & Sunday, Feb. 5. It will then reopen again from Thursday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, Feb. 11.

Admission

Tickets start at just $20 and admission for kids under 12 is free. You can purchase tickets online.

All military members and their families, including veterans, will receive 50% off their General Admission tickets (not applicable to SBXtra fast pass tickets) through the GovX website.

Parking

The downtown Phoenix area has several parking garages and public parking spaces available. To find the closest spots near the convention center, search from Washington to Van Buren streets between 7th and 1st streets.

If you want to avoid parking altogether, fans can take the Valley Metro light rail to downtown Phoenix from the East or West Valley. There's a stop right next to the convention center.

Download the app

If you are going to the experience, the NFL OnePass app is required to get into the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's.

For more information on the rest of the events and festivities, be sure to head over to 12news.com/superbowl.

