Super Bowl Sunday parties, events in the Valley

There are free events, food, music and more as Arizona welcomes Super Bowl LVII to Glendale.

PHOENIX — It's Super Bowl Sunday!

If you don't have a ticket to the game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, there are plenty of other Super Bowl-related events in the Valley

Sunday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl Watch Party

The first-ever ultimate party on Super Bowl Sunday with the game broadcast on the biggest screens in Arizona!

Where : Hance Park, Phoenix

: Hance Park, Phoenix When : 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets: The event is free!

The Players Tailgate with Bobby Flay

Where: Tanger Outlet property, 6800 N 95th Ave, Glendale

Tanger Outlet property, 6800 N 95th Ave, Glendale When: Doors open at noon

Doors open at noon Tickets: All inclusive $875, purchase here

Celebrity chef Bobbly Flay will host "a foodies paradise" during Super Bowl 57 weekend. The Players Tailgate is a 2,000-person event benefitting Operation BBQ Relief with top-ranked chefs, celebrities and pro athletes all celebrating the Big Game Weekend in Glendale.

The Players Tailgate will be located on the grounds of the Tanger Outlet property. An open-air venue along with a red carpet will transform the space into a once-in-a-lifetime tailgating experience.

Ya'll have been waiting for it and it's finally here! We are excited to announce that the amazing @bflay as our Host Chef for the 2023 Player's Tailgate coming to Arizona on Super Bowl Sunday.



Read more about our #1 rated pre-game experience at https://t.co/ICMAZnFQh3 pic.twitter.com/PjyArxF6Mo — Bullseye Event Group (@Bullseye_Event) December 16, 2022

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate

Where: Across from State Farm Stadium at 9191 Cardinals Way, Glendale

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free tickets for the first 10,000 to register

The Mayor of Flavortown is coming to Phoenix for the Super Bowl! Guy Fieri's big event will highlight local restaurants seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with live music presented by Diplo and LOCASH. Tickets are free to the first 10,000 people to register.

So come get a taste of Flavortown hosted by Guy Fieri himself.

Big Game tailgate and watch party

Where: Oasis Pool at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Oasis Pool at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Tickets: General admission starts at $49; VIP starts at $249

General admission starts at $49; VIP starts at $249 Details: playatgila.com/show/2023-hall-of-fame-tailgate

Event producers will transform the indoor/outdoor facility at Gila River immersing attendees in a game-day-like experience delivering all the action of the game in the ultimate VIP setting. The party will showcase giant LED video screens, DJs, and cheerleaders to hype the crowd and cheer on the teams. Brand activations, contesting, and giveaways will round out the festivities.

Super Bowl LVII

Kickoff : 4:30 p.m. (MST)

: 4:30 p.m. (MST) Stadium Gates open : Noon (MST)

: Noon (MST) Location : State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale

: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale Stadium info: statefarmstadium.com/

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII

Get all the latest news and updates about what is going on around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.

