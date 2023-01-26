Looking for things to do in Glendale? Check out the 'Locals Guide'

The City of Glendale has released a handy guide for visitors looking for fun places to visit in the area.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If you are planning a trip to the West Valley soon, there are a lot of things to check out.

From popular restaurants to bustling shopping centers, it can seem like there are too many options to keep track of. Fortunately, the City of Glendale is here to help.

The Glendale Economic Development recently made a "Locals Guide" campaign focused on driving visitors to local businesses during Super Bowl week. A part of that initiative was the creation of the first "Locals Guide to Glendale." The guide will feature businesses across 12 different categories and an interactive GIS map of all Glendale retail locations.

To access the full map, visitors can go to the official Glendale website or use the QR code located on fliers, posters and on murals at the Westgate Entertainment District and Arrowhead Towne Center.

The map will auto-geolocate and load a list of businesses in the near visitors once they are on the website. Businesses featured on the guide are identified with the football and crown logo.

“The locals guide is part of a larger economic development initiative through our enhanced business retention and expansion strategy,” said Economic Development Officer Christian Green. “The focus of this program is to provide a more robust engagement with local businesses. It also provides tools to increase their visibility at this and other events which occur in the city of Glendale’s growing Sports and Entertainment District.”

Businesses not currently on the map can also submit a form at the bottom of the page to get added to the map.

