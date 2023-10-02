Here are some Valley bars where you can watch Super Bowl LVII

Some lucky fans will be able to watch the game at the stadium or at a fun watch party, but for those still looking for a place to watch it, here are some ideas.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII.

Some lucky fans will get to watch the kick-off at the stadium, some will be at a fun watch party in the city, and others will be watching it from the comfort of their own home. But for those who may have procrastinated and are still looking for a place to watch the Big Game, here are some bars around the city that you can check out:

Editor's note: The video above is previous reporting about how to get around the Valley during Super Bowl weekend

Pub Rock Live is without a doubt the largest home in Arizona for the Kansas City Chiefs. The venue typically welcomes more than 600 fans for each Chiefs game during the NFL season. They will have a free watch party on Super Bowl Sunday.



For more information, visit pubrocklive.com.

RockBar is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. It's what the Eagles West Fan Club calls it. On Super Bowl Sunday, the bar's doors will open at 9 a.m. They will have a block party where fans can gather to watch the game inside or grab some delicious food from the food trucks that will be at the outside lot where there will also be a DJ and tons of TVs set up around the bar.

Tickets for this event are $30 for the standing room and are only available for purchase at the door. Table Packages are sold out for Super Bowl Sunday. People are encouraged to arrive early.

They are located at 4245 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale. 480-331-9190, rockbarscottsdale.com.

Philly's Sports Grill in Tempe is also home to Philadelphia Eagles fans. With four locations throughout the Valley, they feature big screen TVs, pizza, beer, and of course, Philly cheesesteaks.

For more information, visit phillyssportsgrill.com.

At Blue 32 Sports Grill fans will surely be able to find a TV to catch the Big Game. The venue specializes in showing the best sporting events and fans can find delicious food in a family-friendly environment with plenty of TVs to watch the game. They have four locations throughout the Valley.

For more information, visit blue32sportsgrill.com.

Zipps Sports Grills is hosting a Big Game Watch Party Super Bowl Sunday. People will be able to watch the game on one of their many giant flat screen HD televisions in their family dining rooms, lounge bars or patios.

Reservations are not accepted on Super Bowl Sunday.

Zipps has several locations and they are open from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Visit their page to find the nearest location www.zippssportsgrills.com.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, a central Phoenix neighborhood burger joint, is showing the game. They are also accommodating guests on a first-come, first-served basis with 50% of the party required to be there when they arrive. The venue will be running promotions during the game.

They are located at 5625 N 7th St., that's near the intersection of 7th Street and South of Bethany Home Road.

For more information, visit coldbeers.com.

If you plan to check out any of these places, it's best to arrive early, as many are serving on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Super Bowl

Get all the latest news and updates about what is going on around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.