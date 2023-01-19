Here's where you can watch the Super Bowl if you don't have a ticket to the game

Many of us will be watching the Super Bowl from somewhere besides the stadium. Here are the best places to see it.

PHOENIX — For many football fans, attending a Super Bowl is a dream or bucket list item. So for those of us who aren't lucky enough to have tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, we will need to make other plans.

There are several options for sports fans to watch the Big Game. Here are a few to choose from if you're having a tough time deciding.

Watch it at home

For you introverts out there (me included), I can already hear you shouting "sold" from your homes. If a more solitary sports celebration is your preference, the Super Bowl will be on the FOX Network this year.

If you want to update your viewing experience, the month of the Super Bowl brings a number of sales and discounts on televisions. It's a great excuse to spruce up your entertainment center.

Go to a viewing party

If watching football is more of a preferred group experience for you, a viewing party may be your best bet. From house parties to organized group celebrations, the Super Bowl will be viewed at different screens across the Valley. If you are in the Phoenix metro area, here are a view scheduled viewing parties:

Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon: The NFL is hosting a watch party at Hance Park from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

2023 Super Bowl Fan Tailgate & Game Watch Party: Head over to the Westgate Shopping Center next door to State Farm Stadium to join the festivities. The party starts at 1 p.m.

Superbowl Luxe Rooftop Experience BIG Game Celebrity Viewing Party: If you're looking for something a little more extravagant, head over to the Luxe Rooftop at 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Head out to your local bar

There are a number of options to experience the fun of Super Bowl Sunday. Whether you want to party with friends or keep it casual at home, fans of all types can celebrate and watch the game the way they want.

Now let's hope it's an exciting game!

If you're looking to celebrate before the kickoff of the Big Game, there are plenty of events happening across the Valley leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

For a breakdown on all the coverage surrounding the Super Bowl, visit 12news.com/superbowl.

