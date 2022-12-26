Timeline: All the Super Bowl events happening in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is back in Arizona!
Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.
While the Big Game is the main event, there are dozens of other events happening across the Valley including the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park.
Check out all the events below:
Saturday, Jan. 21
Lower Salt River cleanup
- Where: Phon D Sutton Recreation Area Phon D. Sutton Road, Mesa
- When; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Details and liability waiver: Eventbrite.com
Help 'kickoff' the 2023 Arizona Super Bowl by volunteering to clean up the Lower Salt River. Conservation experts are teaming up to help make a positive impact on the Lower Salt River prior to Super Bowl 2023.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Super Bowl Experience
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center
- When: Feb. 4-5; opens again Feb. 9-11.
- Tickets: start at $20, admission for kids under 12 is free
- Get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets
- The NFL OnePass app is required for entry into the Super Bowl Experience
A pro football ‘theme park’ for fans, featuring interactive games, sponsor activations, player appearances, unique photo ops including the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the full collection of 56 Super Bowl Rings, food & beverage, exclusive merchandise from NFL Shop & more
Sunday, Feb. 5
Day 2 of Super Bowl Experience
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center
- When: Feb. 4-5; opens again Feb. 9-11.
- Tickets: start at $20, admission for kids under 12 is free
- Get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets
- The NFL OnePass app is required for entry into the Super Bowl Experience
Monday, Feb. 6
Opening night
- Where: Footprint Center
- When: Monday, Feb. 6, 3:00 PM media doors, 4:00 PM fan doors, 6:00 PM show
- Tickets: $20, purchased here
Opening Night marks the kickoff of Super Bowl week to the nation and will include appearances by the full rosters and head coaches for the AFC and NFC champions. Highlights include an immersive audio experience, NFL player autographs, exclusive NFL Shop merchandise and a joint team moment.
Wed, Feb. 8
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration
- Where: Mesa Arts Center
- Tickets: TBD
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is "the only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl weekend. The uplifting concert brings NFL players and award-winning musical artists together on one stage for an evening of joy and praise at the biggest game on earth," the event website says.
The annual event began in 1999 at Super Bowl XXXIII.
Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate
- Where: Main Street between Scottsdale Rd. and Brown Ave, in Old Town
- When: Feb. 8- Feb. 12
- Tickets: None needed
Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate is a five-day Old West-style football pre-game party for all ages and will feature tailgate-style games, live entertainment, free tasting opportunities and swag.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Day 3 of Super Bowl Experience + Jimmy Eat World
- Where: Hance Park
- When: 2-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Free
- Clear bag policy enforced.
The Arizona-born rock band Jimmy Eat World will headline the upcoming Super Bowl Experience festival at Phoenix's Hance Park.
Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.
NFL Honors
- Where: Symphony Hall in Phoenix
- When: 7 p.m.
- Tickets: TBD
Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL Honors prime-time awards special that recognize the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.
It will air live at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock. Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.
Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore
- Where: Footprint Center
- When: 7 p.m.
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest runs Feb. 9-11. Since its inception, the festival has become the premier entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend, redefining and expanding the experience of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world with exciting billboard talent and cross-genre collaborations.
Friday, Feb. 10
Day 4 of Super Bowl Experience + Lee Brice
- Where: Hance Park
- When: 2-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Free
- Clear bag policy enforced.
Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.
Off the Field Players Wives' Charity Fashion Show
- Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square
- When: 1-4 p.m.
- Details: azsuperbowl.com
FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park
- Where: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy
- When: Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets: fanduel.com/fanduel-party
Tempe Beach Park will be the location of FanDuel FanFest the Friday before Super Bowl LVII. Fans will be able to experience a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.
Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band + DJ Pee .Wee
- Where: Footprint Center
- When: 7 p.m.
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Shaq's fun house
- Where:Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
- When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Tickets: tixr.com
Shaquille O’Neal will be kicking off Super Bowl weekend by hosting a carnival-themed event at Talking Stick Resort. The "larger-than-life adult wonderland" will feature games, rides, and live music from artists like Snoop Dogg and Diplo.
Kevin Hart
- Where: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix
- When: 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets: kevinhartnation.com
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has three shows in the Valley Super Bowl weekend.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Day 5 of Super Bowl Experience
- Where: Hance Park
- When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Free
- Clear bag policy enforced.
Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.
Taste of the NFL
- Where: Chateau Luxe, Phoenix
- When: 4-8 p.m.
- Tickets: VIP and general admission tickets now at TasteoftheNFL.com
Hosted and curated by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher, and featuring appearances by NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best
Sports Illustrated's 'The Party'
- Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
- When: 9 p.m.
- Tickets: tixr.com
Sports Illustrated The Party Big Game Weekend will feature The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly.
Super Bowl Music Fest: Imagine Dragons
- Where: Footprint Center
- When: 7 p.m.
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Kevin Hart
- Where: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix
- When 7 p.m.
- Tickets: https://kevinhartnation.com
Sunday, Feb. 12
Super Bowl LVII
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. (MST)
- Stadium Gates open: Noon (MST)
- Location: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale
- Stadium info: statefarmstadium.com/
Super Bowl Watch Party
The first-ever ultimate party on Super Bowl Sunday with the game broadcast on the biggest screens in Arizona!
- Cost: Free
- Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Location: Hance Park
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.