Timeline: All the Super Bowl events happening in the Valley

There's free events, food, music and more as Arizona welcomes Super Bowl LVII to Glendale.

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is back in Arizona!

Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

While the Big Game is the main event, there are dozens of other events happening across the Valley including the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park.

Check out all the events below:

Saturday, Jan. 21

Lower Salt River cleanup

Where: Phon D Sutton Recreation Area Phon D. Sutton Road, Mesa

When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Details and liability waiver: Eventbrite.com

Help 'kickoff' the 2023 Arizona Super Bowl by volunteering to clean up the Lower Salt River. Conservation experts are teaming up to help make a positive impact on the Lower Salt River prior to Super Bowl 2023.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Super Bowl Experience

Where : Phoenix Convention Center

When: Feb. 4-5; opens again Feb. 9-11.

Tickets: start at $20, admission for kids under 12 is free

start at $20, admission for kids under 12 is free Get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets

The NFL OnePass app is required for entry into the Super Bowl Experience

A pro football ‘theme park’ for fans, featuring interactive games, sponsor activations, player appearances, unique photo ops including the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the full collection of 56 Super Bowl Rings, food & beverage, exclusive merchandise from NFL Shop & more

Sunday, Feb. 5

Where : Phoenix Convention Center

When: Feb. 4-5; opens again Feb. 9-11.

Tickets: start at $20, admission for kids under 12 is free

start at $20, admission for kids under 12 is free Get tickets at SuperBowl.com/experiencetickets

The NFL OnePass app is required for entry into the Super Bowl Experience

Monday, Feb. 6

Opening night

Where: Footprint Center

When: Monday, Feb. 6, 3:00 PM media doors, 4:00 PM fan doors, 6:00 PM show

Monday, Feb. 6, 3:00 PM media doors, 4:00 PM fan doors, 6:00 PM show Tickets: $20, purchased here

Opening Night marks the kickoff of Super Bowl week to the nation and will include appearances by the full rosters and head coaches for the AFC and NFC champions. Highlights include an immersive audio experience, NFL player autographs, exclusive NFL Shop merchandise and a joint team moment.

Wed, Feb. 8

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center Tickets: TBD

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is "the only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl weekend. The uplifting concert brings NFL players and award-winning musical artists together on one stage for an evening of joy and praise at the biggest game on earth," the event website says.

The annual event began in 1999 at Super Bowl XXXIII.

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

Where: Main Street between Scottsdale Rd. and Brown Ave, in Old Town

When: Feb. 8- Feb. 12

Feb. 8- Feb. 12 Tickets: None needed

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate is a five-day Old West-style football pre-game party for all ages and will feature tailgate-style games, live entertainment, free tasting opportunities and swag.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Day 3 of Super Bowl Experience + Jimmy Eat World

Where : Hance Park

When: 2-10 p.m.

: 2-10 p.m. Tickets: Free

Free Clear bag policy enforced.

The Arizona-born rock band Jimmy Eat World will headline the upcoming Super Bowl Experience festival at Phoenix's Hance Park.

Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.

NFL Honors

Where: Symphony Hall in Phoenix

Symphony Hall in Phoenix When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: TBD

Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL Honors prime-time awards special that recognize the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.

It will air live at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock. Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore

Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: Ticketmaster

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest runs Feb. 9-11. Since its inception, the festival has become the premier entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend, redefining and expanding the experience of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world with exciting billboard talent and cross-genre collaborations.

Super Bowl Music Fest. 2023.



Friday, Feb. 10

Day 4 of Super Bowl Experience + Lee Brice

Where : Hance Park

When: 2-10 p.m.

: 2-10 p.m. Tickets: Free

Free Clear bag policy enforced.

Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.

🎙️ 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐃: Two musical acts will headline the @Verizon Stage at the FREE Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park:



🎶 Thursday, Feb. 9: Arizona-grown rock band @jimmyeatworld



🎶 Friday, Feb. 10: Award-winning country artist @leebrice



Off the Field Players Wives' Charity Fashion Show

Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Fashion Square When: 1-4 p.m.

1-4 p.m. Details: azsuperbowl.com

FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park

Where: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: fanduel.com/fanduel-party

Tempe Beach Park will be the location of FanDuel FanFest the Friday before Super Bowl LVII. Fans will be able to experience a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band + DJ Pee .Wee

Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Anderson .Paak + All Vinyl Set = @DJPee_Wee



Shaq's fun house

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets: tixr.com

Shaquille O’Neal will be kicking off Super Bowl weekend by hosting a carnival-themed event at Talking Stick Resort. The "larger-than-life adult wonderland" will feature games, rides, and live music from artists like Snoop Dogg and Diplo.

Kevin Hart

Where: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix

When: 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets: kevinhartnation.com

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has three shows in the Valley Super Bowl weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Day 5 of Super Bowl Experience

Where : Hance Park

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tickets: Free

Free Clear bag policy enforced.

Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.

Taste of the NFL

Where: Chateau Luxe, Phoenix

When: 4-8 p.m.

4-8 p.m. Tickets: VIP and general admission tickets now at TasteoftheNFL.com

Hosted and curated by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher, and featuring appearances by NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best

Sports Illustrated's 'The Party'

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

When: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Tickets: tixr.com

Sports Illustrated The Party Big Game Weekend will feature The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly.

Super Bowl Music Fest: Imagine Dragons

Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: Ticketmaster

Cheers to a sold out Bud Light Deck for @ImagineDragons and @KaneBrown 🍻



Kevin Hart

Where : Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: https://kevinhartnation.com

JUST ANNOUNCED! 😆 @KevinHart4real is coming to Phoenix for 2 NIGHTS of incredible comedy on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11!



🎟️ Presale | Wednesday, December 14 at 10AM | Code: CHEER

🎫 On Sale | Friday, December 16 at 10AM

Sunday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl LVII

Kickoff : 4:30 p.m. (MST)

: 4:30 p.m. (MST) Stadium Gates open : Noon (MST)

: Noon (MST) Location : State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale

: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale Stadium info: statefarmstadium.com/

Super Bowl Watch Party

The first-ever ultimate party on Super Bowl Sunday with the game broadcast on the biggest screens in Arizona!

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Hance Park

Up to Speed