'Keep rocking that suit, man. I got the khakis covered': Jake from State Farm gives shout-out to 12News' Jake at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Reporter Jake Garegnani got a special shoutout from "Jake from State Farm" Friday.

Garegnani, reporting for 12News, was outside Glendale's State Farm Stadium Friday morning when he had a bit of fun with his own name.

"I'm Jake from State Farm," Garegnani said during his tagout. "How often do you get to say that?"

Garegnani pointed out that unlike the well-known State Farm commercial actor, he was not wearing khaki pants.

"I got the suit pants on, so don't worry about that," he quipped.

Then "Jake from State Farm" got in on the fun.

Jake, whose real name is Kevin Miles, sent 12News a video shoutout.

"Yo, Jake from State Farm Stadium. It's Jake from State Farm here," he said. "You are doing a wonderful job out there man."

The actor thanked Gregnani for "showing State Farm Stadium some love" and reminded people about the State Farm Stadium TikTok challenge.

"Keep rocking that suit, man. I got the khakis covered," the actor said.

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it.

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

