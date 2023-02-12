Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII: Teams, date, time, halftime performer

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Big Game in Glendale, Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is just days away, and football lovers are gearing up for what is sure to be the game of the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Big Game.

Date:

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Location:

State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale, AZ 85305

Teams:

Kickoff:

4:30 p.m. (MST)

Stadium Gates open:

12:30 PM (MST)

Halftime performer:

Singer, actress, and businesswoman superstar Rihanna will be headlining the big game.

Ticket prices:

According to Sporting News, TicketSmarter's most expensive single ticket for Super Bowl 57 comes in at $4,605.

Of course, as the game nears, all ticket prices are subject to change.

How to watch:

There are several options for sports fans to watch the Big Game.

Here are a few to choose from if you're having a tough time deciding.

