This is the university with the most players at Super Bowl LVII

We analyzed the rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and found which schools were most represented in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of football in the world and only the best players ever get to experience it.

The path to an NFL Championship begins at the collegiate level, when players get their first real dose of what it means to play football at a higher level.

So, when players are looking to commit to a university, they often will see if the program shows results in the NFL.

We analyzed the rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and found which schools were most represented in the big game on Sunday. Here's what we found:

Most represented schools at Super Bowl LVII

1 - Oklahoma - 8 players

- Oklahoma - 8 players T2 - Florida - 7 players

- Florida - 7 players T2 - Florida State - 7 players

- Florida State - 7 players 4 - Clemson - 6 players

- Clemson - 6 players T5 - Cincinnati - 5 players

- Cincinnati - 5 players T5 - Georgia - 5 players

- Georgia - 5 players T7 - Alabama - 4 players

- Alabama - 4 players T7 - Michigan - 4 players

- Michigan - 4 players T7 - Mississippi State - 4 players

- Mississippi State - 4 players T7 - Nebraska - 4 players

- Nebraska - 4 players T7 - South Carolina - 4 players

The University of Oklahoma boasts the most players in Super Bowl LVII with eight in total, four playing for the Chiefs and four for the Eagles.

University of Oklahoma Super Bowl LVII players

Kansas City Chiefs

Blake Bell - Tight End

Orlando Brown - Offensive Tackle

Creed Humphrey - Center

James Winchester - Long Snapper

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts - Quarterback

Lane Johnson - Offensive Tackle

Kennedy Brooks - Running Back

Tyrese Robinson - Guard

But, despite the University of Oklahoma having the most players, the state with the most college players coming from it is Florida by a long shot.

Oklahoma has a total of 10 players coming form their colleges, but Florida claims 20 of the players in the Super Bowl with seven from both Florida and Florida State and another six coming from other schools in the state.

