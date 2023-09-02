Complete schedule of events at the Super Bowl Experience

Check all of the times for music and chances to meet your favorite NFL stars and commentators.

PHOENIX — There is a lot happening at the Super Bowl Experience leading up to the game on Sunday and we have everything you need to look out for.

Don't miss a single performance by your favorite artist, an autograph signing session by your favorite player, or the chance to meet your favorite NFL commentator.

The event runs now through Sunday and includes activities, food and more.

Tickets are $40 and are required for anyone 12 and older.

The event takes place at Phoenix Convention Center at 100 N 3rd St.

*All times are subject to change

Thursday, Feb. 9

GATES OPEN AT 2 P.M.

12 - 1 p.m.

Christian McCaffrey player appearance at Visa Activation on Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

3 - 5 p.m.

Chuba Hubbard player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Justin Pugh player appearance at the NFL Shop in the Phoenix Convention Center.

player appearance at the NFL Shop in the Phoenix Convention Center. Tyler Allegeier player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Tyler Conklin player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

3:15 - 4 p.m.

Derrick Henry player appearance at Visa Activation in Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Christian Okoye player appearance at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck

4 - 5 p.m.

Julian Love player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Stephen A. Smith personality appearance at the Subway SBX Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

5 p.m.

MUSIC BEGINS: Gin Blossoms take the stage at Margaret T. Hence Park, followed by Jimmy Eat World.

5 - 6 p.m.

Brian Westbrook player appearance at the Caesars Sports Book Truck.

5 - 7 p.m.

David Montgomery player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Jaylen Waddle player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

6 - 7 p.m.

Seth Joyner player appearance at the Caesars Sports Book Truck.

7 - 8 p.m.

Allen Lazard player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

7 - 9 p.m.

Jeffrey Simmons player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Jeremy Chinn player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

Friday, Feb. 10

GATES OPEN AT 2 P.M.

3 p.m.

Aaron Jones player appearance at the Oakley Activation Space.

3 - 4 p.m.

David Tyree player appearance at the Caesars Sports Book Truck.

3 - 5 p.m.

Brian Burns player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Cam Jordan player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building. Mark Ingram player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building. TJ Watt player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building. Jamaal Charles player appearance at the Caesars Sports Book Truck.

5 - 7 p.m.

David Johnson player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Shaq Griffin player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

5:45 - 6:30 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa player appearance at the Subway SBX Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

6 - 7 p.m.

Brent Celek player appearance at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck.

6:15 p.m.

MUSIC BEGINS: Pillbox Patti, Cooper Alan and Lee Brice take the stage back-to-back at the Margaret T. Hance Park stage.

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Khalil Herbert player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

7 - 9 p.m.

Laviska Shenault Jr. player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Patrick Surtain II player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

Saturday, Feb. 11

GATES OPEN AT 10 A.M.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Malcom Butler player appearance at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Allen Lazard player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Raheem Mostert player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Trey McBride player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Emmanuel Sanders player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

12 - 1 p.m.

Rich Eisen personality appearance at the NFL Network TA Stage on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Aaron Jones player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

12:45 - 1:45 p.m.

Cynthia Frelund personality appearance at the NFL Network TA Stage on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

1 - 3 p.m.

Dre'Mont Jones player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Kyle Dugger player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Leonard Fournette player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Randall Cunningham player appearance at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck.

2:45 p.m.

MUSIC BEGINS: A R I Z O N A followed by Major Lazer Soundsystem will perform at the Margaret T. Hance Park stage.

3 - 4 p.m.

Nate Burleson player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

3 - 4:30 p.m.

JJ Watt player appearance at the Subway SBX Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

3 - 5 p.m.

Jaelen Phillips player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Nick Mangold player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Brian Westbrook player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

5 - 7 p.m.

Brian Robinson player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Jahan Dotson player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

6 - 7 p.m.

Charles Hayley player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building.

player appearance at the Invisalign Activation Space on the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center North Building. Will Shields player appearance at the Caesars Sportsbook Truck.

7 - 9 p.m.

CJ Ozumah player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level. Hollywood Brown player appearance and autograph signing at the Panini Autograph Stage on the Phoenix Convention Center lower level.

Sunday, Feb. 12

GATES OPEN AT 11 A.M.

11 a.m.

Official Watch Party at Margaret T. Hance Park

4:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVII Kickoff

Download the NFL One Pass app on your mobile device for more information about the event.

