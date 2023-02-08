The annual event is the NFL's kick-off for a week long series of concerts, events and more.

MESA, Ariz. — Good music, faith and fellowship.

On Wednesday evening in Mesa, the Super Bowl Host Committee will host the 24th annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration featuring the biggest names in gospel, praise and soul music.

In 1999, the Super Bowl Committee designated the annual event to share uplifting and inspirational music precede Sunday's Big Game. With its rich historical ties to Black culture and celebration, the concert is sure to be be a warm and soulful kickoff for the week’s festivities.

Amongst the big names are Patti LaBelle, Tye Tribbett, the NFL's own Player's Choir and Israel Houghton, who was raised here in the Valley. The event will also be recognizing Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts as the 2023 'Faith in Action' honoree.

Yes! We’ve got a new name, a new city, and a new hashtag, #SuperBowlSoulful. Use it to let us know you’re sharing the good news about Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. Thank you in advance! pic.twitter.com/3BXn3bH3fZ — Super Bowl Soulful Celebration (@SuperBowlSoul) February 3, 2023

According to their website, the annual event is a unique opportunity to "join together key NFL Players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian and mainstream GRAMMY® Award-winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.”

24th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with Patti Labelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Player's Choir

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Tickets and info: superbowlgospel.com

Not planning on going to the concert? Here's a playlist featuring the artists performing their gospel and soul hits at the celebration.

