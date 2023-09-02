Jimmy Eat World to take the stage Thursday night at Super Bowl Experience

Jimmy Eat World is headlining a free Super Bowl Experience concert at Hance Park in Phoenix as the group celebrates 30 years together.

PHOENIX — With humble beginnings in drummer Zach Lind’s Mesa garage, popular local band Jimmy Eat World will take the stage Thursday, connected with the biggest sporting event in the country.

Thinking back to where it all started, lead singer Jim Adkins, said he never thought he'd be playing a concert for a Super Bowl in his hometown.

Jimmy Eat World will headline a free Super Bowl Experience concert at Hance Park. It's a monumental moment for Lind and Adkins as the group celebrates its 30th year together.

“We never really would’ve imagined, you know, because we started when we were in high school," Lind said. "The idea that we would still be doing it at this point when we’re in our mid-40s is like; I think we’re still getting used to it.”

While Jimmy Eat World still adjusts to their decades of success, Adkins and Lind credit their deeply loyal fan base for their success and anticipation ahead of the pre-Super Bowl concert with one of their favorite bands.

“Like with the Gin Blossoms, that was the biggest band ever when we were growing up at that time," Adkins said. "High school us would not believe it if you told us we’d be doing this.”

Whether they believe it or not, the group will headline following the Gin Blossoms Thursday night.

“When somebody says they’ve been a fan for a long time and they’re still into what we’re doing, they still connect with what we do; that’s making it," Adkins said.

The band said they plan to play a mix of old hits and new songs for both long-time fans and concertgoers who may not be familiar with their music.

