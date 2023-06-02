Best moments from 2023 Super Bowl Opening Night in downtown Phoenix

The event, which was open to the public, featured live entertainment, special appearances and autographs by NFL Legends.

PHOENIX — Football's biggest week kicked off Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night where hundreds of media interviewed Super Bowl LVII players and coaches for the first time during their only public appearance in Phoenix before taking the field Sunday for the Big Game.

Opening Night is the only time the two teams are together in one location prior to Super Bowl Sunday.

Are YOU ready for Opening Night for #SBLVII ?!



We sure are at @12SportsAZ! All the hard hitting questions we want the answers to, coming up later tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/vEOImBCR9t — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) February 7, 2023

Team 12's Cam Cox, Lina Washington, Luke Lyddon and Erick Monroy hit the floor at Opening Night, here's what they found:

Tour of #SuperBowlLVII Opening Night! Media Day gets going at 6PM… @12SportsAZ will have all the best moments tonight at 10 on @12News! pic.twitter.com/lf0RuOtF5m — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 7, 2023

Welcome to the craziness that is #SuperBowl Opening Night. In a few hours, both the #Eagles and Chiefs will be asked questions by hundreds of reporters from around the world pic.twitter.com/l8WRpIz5p5 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) February 6, 2023

Robots allow kids to 'roam' from hospital beds

LOVE THIS! @PhxChildrens brought their robots to #SuperBowlLVII Media Day! Patients in Phoenix, Philly and Kansas City are controlling these things from their hospital room. They can see what we see, interact and ask questions. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/Q9871FekYz — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 7, 2023

Devon Allen, wide receiver for the Eagles, chatted with Cam Cox at Super Bowl Opening Night. He's a former Brophy Bronco and Olympic track star.

Photos from Opening Night

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII