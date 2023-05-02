State Farm Stadium undergoes major transformation ahead of Super Bowl

This has never been done before, according to NFL officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With the big game less than a week away, big changes are happening at State Farm Stadium.

The venue launched its new 50,000-square-foot screen on Sunday night, complete with 24 projectors and 30,000 lumens in 8K. The screen is so massive, it can be seen on Loop 101.

“This is the largest wrap we have ever done,” said NFL Director of Events Daphne Wood.

They started this process more than a year ago. Wood told 12News State Farm Stadium was really the only football stadium in the country that could pull this off.

“It’s a special material, it’s a special canvas that it has so much space that is wrappable,” Wood said.

A three-minute video projected on the side of the venue shows famous Arizona sites like Horseshoe Bend and the Superstition Mountains.

“We wanted that logo to look like a lens like you were looking into a window of Arizona and just see the natural beauty behind,” Wood said.

It also shows Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles highlights, giving people the history of Arizona on the outside while history is made inside.

“It just comes to life in a special way and the excitement never gets old,” Wood said. “We are so excited to share it with everyone.”

Wood would not disclose how much the project cost or who is paying for it.

The projection will be played continuously from until after the Super Bowl from when the sun goes down to 6 a.m.

Super Bowl LVII