In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Major updates:

There have been 679,282 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11,265 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

and additional information. Arizona to expand COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Tuesday

5,400 new cases, zero new deaths reported Monday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 5,400 new cases and zero new deaths on Monday.

The numbers reported on Mondays are typically lower compared to the numbers reported during the rest of the week.

The department said Monday that 281,270 Arizonans have been vaccinated, with 32,269 who have received both doses. Maricopa County said 129,439 people had been vaccinated as of Sunday.

Arizona’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been steadily rising before Thanksgiving, when gatherings and travel were expected to further spread the coronavirus.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

Arizona reached 600,000 coronavirus cases on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 11,000 coronavirus deaths on Jan. 15, 10,000 on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.05 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 11,749 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,424 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Dec. 17, when 125 people died. The day with the second-most deaths was Dec. 18, when 121 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Arizona to expand COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Tuesday

More Arizonans will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said people over 65 can sign up for a vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

That means another 750,000 Arizonans will be eligible for vaccines.

Maricopa County officials said they will not be able to give out vaccines until they receive more doses.

That means the only places people between the ages of 65 and 74 can get a COVID-19 vaccine are the state-run sites at State Farm Stadium and, starting on Feb. 1, Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

State Farm Stadium will continue to operate at full capacity through the end of February providing the Pfizer vaccine.

State Farm Stadium will continue to operate around the clock, while Phoenix Municipal Stadium will only operate during daytime hours.

Arizona also activated the CDC’s Retail Pharmacy Program, which will add up to 100 pharmacies providing vaccines over the next few weeks.

When the program is fully activated, more than 800 pharmacies will have the COVID-19 vaccine available in Arizona.

The department said the biggest limiting factor on appointments is the limited supply of vaccine doses.

Arizona gets weekly allocations from the federal government, which then determines how many appointments can be offered.

February appointments for those locations will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can sign up for a vaccine here or call 1-844-542-8201.

Registration opens tomorrow for more appointments at two state COVID-19 vaccination sites: State Farm Stadium and, as of Feb. 1, Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Those 65 and older among those eligible to register starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. https://t.co/3kYFpwsHDj pic.twitter.com/mWg6tJPc5j — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 18, 2021

Sheriff: Tucson inmate hospitalized with COVID-19 dies

An Arizona inmate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has died.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the 70-year-old inmate died Monday.

Deputy James T. Allerton said the sheriff’s department is not releasing the inmate’s name yet but says he had long-term preexisting medical conditions.

The inmate had been in medical isolation at the county jail in Tucson since testing positive on Dec. 30.

He was hospitalized Jan. 10 for more treatment and evaluation.

Allerton says the inmate had been in jail since December 2018 on charges of probation violation, child molestation, sexual abuse and kidnapping.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation reports 65 new cases, 3 more deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths on Monday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 26,448.

The total number of deaths is now 922 as of Monday.

Reports indicate that 13,532 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 223,323 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.