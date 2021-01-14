Arizona to launch second state COVID-19 vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Phoenix Municipal Stadium will serve as the second state vaccination site starting Feb. 1.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services will launch a second state COVID-19 vaccination site as more people are becoming eligible to receive the vaccine.

Arizonans who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine -- those in Phases 1A and 1B -- will be able to sign up for an appointment starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

That is also the same time when the department will open up Phase 1B vaccinations to people aged 65 and older.

The stadium will only be open for vaccine appointments during daytime hours.

The number of available appointments will depend on the number of vaccine doses available at that time.

Arizona receives weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, which in turn determines how many appointments can be offered.

The department said it will continue to add more vaccine sites as more vaccines are allocated to Arizona.

“It’s clear that Arizonans are excited about the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re working around the clock to meet that demand,” department Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement.

“As the federal government ships more vaccine doses to Arizona, we will have more vaccine sites and appointments available soon.”

The launch comes on the heels of the success of the state's first 24/7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Appointments at the stadium are fully booked through the end of January. More appointments will be available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The department will also launch another state vaccine site in the East Valley on Feb. 1. More details on that site were not immediately released.

The state said it will also add up to 100 pharmacy stores providing vaccine over the next few weeks.

More than 200 vaccination sites statewide have already received the vaccine, including 45 community health centers.

Nearly 190,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to almost 171,000 Arizonans, including 17,000 who have received both doses.

You can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine here or call 1-844-542-8201.



You can find all the current COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites here.

Find more information on each county's current vaccine phase here.

