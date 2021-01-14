COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona: Frequently Asked Questions

From eligibility to distribution, there’s a lot to know about the coronavirus vaccine in Arizona. Here are some answers to a few frequently asked questions.

PHOENIX — As the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to rise, more state residents are gaining access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

To help with distribution of the vaccine, State Farm Stadium in Glendale became a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site on Jan. 11.

Since it opened, a steady stream of people lined up at the site to get vaccinated. But as more people become eligible, it’s important to know all the information on eligibility and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

Here are a few answers to some frequently asked questions.

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phoenix?

State Farm Stadium is a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site and one of the biggest locations in the Valley. Those who register for a shot can go to that location to be vaccinated.

According to Maricopa County Public Health, outside of the other Vaccination PODs, there are also a few pharmacies in the county that are offering the vaccine for people 75 and older.

Here are the locations:

Albertson's

325 S. Power Road in Mesa | Register here

14551 W Grand Avenue in Surprise | Register here

12970 W Indian School Road in Litchfield Park | Register here

Safeway

13503 Camino del Sol in Sun City West | Register here

14175 W Indian School in Goodyear | Register here

23565 N Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale | Register here

3132 E Camelback Road in Phoenix | Register here

340 E McDowell Road in Phoenix | Register here

Along with those locations, a second COVID-19 vaccination site will be set up on Feb. 1. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The stadium will only be open for vaccine appointments during daytime hours.

The number of available appointments will depend on the number of vaccine doses available at that time.

How old do I have to be to get vaccinated?

As of Jan. 14, Maricopa County is in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 1B originally included people who work in education and childcare, protective services, essential services and those 75 and older or those with high-risk conditions who live in congregate settings.

But on Jan. 13, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that an additional 750,000 Arizonans aged 65 years and older will be prioritized for the COVID-19 in the Phase 1B portion of the vaccine rollout.

Arizonans age 65 and older will be able to register for vaccine starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19 in counties that are currently vaccinating those in prioritized Phase 1B of vaccination.

Information on the phase each county is currently vaccinating, the number of doses ordered by each county, and location of vaccination sites can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

What is the website to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those eligible to be vaccinated can register for a vaccine appointment at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.

If you are not familiar with computers, a family member can create an account and set up an appointment for you and other eligible family members.

Can I set up a vaccine appointment over the phone?

Yes, if you prefer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment over the phone, you may call 1-844-542-8201.

If you need technical support with https://t.co/GXgJTzKRDV please call 602-542-1000. Those without computer access or those who need extra help to register should call 1-844-542-8201.

What if I live outside of Maricopa County?

Each county in Arizona has their own vaccine distribution plan and schedule.

Here is the latest information we have on other Arizona counties:

Mohave County announced that they are now opening up options through individual providers for those in protective services to get their shot. You can find providers at this website: Mohave County.

Gila County is offering those who are in Phase 1A and 1B to get an appointment by contacting the county by email at Covid19vaccine@gilacountyaz.gov or by phone at (928) 402-8888.

Pinal County and Apache County are also listing out sites so people in the eligible phases can get their vaccine.

Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine?

We have spoken to several experts and medical officials about the coronavirus vaccines.

You can watch all of our coverage on the vaccine on our 12 News YouTube channel. Our COVID-19 vaccine playlist is below.

