Vaccinations open up at state-run sites for those 65 and older Tuesday, here's how to sign up for your shot

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, ADHS is opening up more appointments in February for state-run vaccination sites at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

PHOENIX — More appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine from state-run sites will open up Tuesday morning, and those 65 and older will be allowed to sign up for their shot.

The Arizona Department of Health Services estimates that means an additional 750,000 Arizonans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To secure an appointment when they open up, you need to have an account with the state.

You can make one at this site: podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

It can save you time to make an account ahead of time because the email you use will be verified twice before getting to the portal to make an appointment.

Once an account is created and appointments are open, click on “Schedule a vaccination” inside the portal.

You can choose to schedule an appointment for you, or for someone else, like a family member or dependent.

Choose “COVID-19” for the type of shot.

The website will then take you to a new page to answer 10 screening questions. After the screening questions, the site asks you to fill out basic information, then it will ask for insurance information.

Then you will be taken to the next screen to pick an appointment slot.

“We know that there’s a lot of demand for the vaccine, especially in the prioritized groups,” Dr. Cara Christ, Director of ADHS said.

Last week confusion and system overload brought some problems for those trying to sign up for the vaccine.

Dr. Christ said they’re continually improving the website and to keep trying if you run into issues.

She adds they’re hoping to make more appointments available as they get more doses of the vaccine.

“We do want to make sure that everyone who's at risk, has access to the vaccine if it's possible,” Christ said.

The appointments opening up Tuesday are just at the state’s sites. Maricopa County is not yet opening up appointments for those who are 65 and older.

If you need help registering, ADHS asks you to call 1-844-542-8201 so someone can help you get your appointment.

