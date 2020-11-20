Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in Arizona?

The CDC recommends a person get tested if they are experiencing symptoms or might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In recent months, testing for COVID-19 has been expanded and is available for many people who need it.

The CDC recommends people should get tested if they are showing symptoms, have been in close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals or have been asked to get tested by their healthcare provider.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

“Not everyone needs to be tested. If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional,” according to CDC guidelines updated on October 27, 2020.

About 40% of COVID-19 positive cases are either asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, according to information from the Maricopa County health department. This means getting a test could be the only way to know if you have contracted the virus and could be spreading it to others.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has a map and list of testing locations throughout the state.

Other testing locations:

