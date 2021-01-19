75 Navajo Nation communities have uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, officials report

ARIZONA, USA — The Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 of the Navajo Nation's communities where COVID-19 is spreading uncontrollably.
Six communities were recently added to the department of health's list of 69 communities where virus spread was extreme, according to a recent press release from the nation.
The 75 communities include:
- Aneth
- Baca/Prewitt
- Bird Springs
- Black Mesa
- Bodaway/Gap
- Bread Springs*
- Cameron
- Casamero Lake
- Chichiltah
- Chinle
- Churchrock
- Coppermine
- Cornfields
- Cove*
- Coyote Canyon
- Crownpoint
- Dennehotso
- Gadiiahi*
- Ganado
- Hard Rock*
- Hogback
- Houck
- Indian Wells
- Inscription House
- IyanbitoJeddito
- Kaibeto
- Kayenta
- Lechee
- Leupp
- Lukachukai
- Lupton
- Many Farms
- Mariano Lake
- Mexican Springs*
- Nageezi
- Nahatadziil
- Nahodishgish
- Naschitti
- Nazlini
- Nenahnezad
- Oak Springs
- Oljato
- Pinedale
- Pinon
- Ramah
- Red Lake
- Red Mesa
- Red Valley
- Rock Point
- Rock Springs
- Round Rock
- San Juan
- Sanostee
- Sheepsprings
- Shiprock
- Shonto
- Smith Lake
- St. Michaels
- Standing Rock
- Tachee/Blue Gap
- Teec Nos Pos
- Teesto*
- Thoreau
- Tohatchi
- Tonalea
- Torreon
- Tsaile/Wheatfields
- Tsayatoh
- Tuba City
- Twin Lakes
- Two Grey Hills
- Upper Fruitland
- Whippoorwill
* Chapters recently added to the list
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also reminded residents that the nation's Public Health Emergency Order is still in effect through Jan. 25.
The order includes extensions of the stay-at-home lockdown, the re-implementation of the 57-hour weekend lockdowns and guidance to refrain from large gatherings.
“With more and more reports of the COVID-19 variant being reported in various regions, we must continue to take all precautions," Nez said.
"I am hopeful that we are beginning to see a downward trend, but that depends on the actions of all of us. We all have a part to play in bringing down the numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Stay strong and keep fighting. We are in this together."
More information on the nation's restrictions can be found here.