75 Navajo Nation communities have uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, officials report

The nation's Public Health Emergency remains in effect through Jan. 25. and extends the stay-at-home lockdown and the weekend 57-hour lockdowns.

ARIZONA, USA — The Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 of the Navajo Nation's communities where COVID-19 is spreading uncontrollably.

Six communities were recently added to the department of health's list of 69 communities where virus spread was extreme, according to a recent press release from the nation.

The 75 communities include:

Aneth

Baca/Prewitt

Bird Springs

Black Mesa

Bodaway/Gap

Bread Springs*

Cameron

Casamero Lake

Chichiltah

Chinle

Churchrock

Coppermine

Cornfields

Cove*

Coyote Canyon

Crownpoint

Dennehotso

Gadiiahi*

Ganado

Hard Rock*

Hogback

Houck

Indian Wells

Inscription House

IyanbitoJeddito

Kaibeto

Kayenta

Lechee

Leupp

Lukachukai

Lupton

Many Farms

Mariano Lake

Mexican Springs*

Nageezi

Nahatadziil

Nahodishgish

Naschitti

Nazlini

Nenahnezad

Oak Springs

Oljato

Pinedale

Pinon

Ramah

Red Lake

Red Mesa

Red Valley

Rock Point

Rock Springs

Round Rock

San Juan

Sanostee

Sheepsprings

Shiprock

Shonto

Smith Lake

St. Michaels

Standing Rock

Tachee/Blue Gap

Teec Nos Pos

Teesto*

Thoreau

Tohatchi

Tonalea

Torreon

Tsaile/Wheatfields

Tsayatoh

Tuba City

Twin Lakes

Two Grey Hills

Upper Fruitland

Whippoorwill

* Chapters recently added to the list

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also reminded residents that the nation's Public Health Emergency Order is still in effect through Jan. 25.

The order includes extensions of the stay-at-home lockdown, the re-implementation of the 57-hour weekend lockdowns and guidance to refrain from large gatherings.

“With more and more reports of the COVID-19 variant being reported in various regions, we must continue to take all precautions," Nez said.

"I am hopeful that we are beginning to see a downward trend, but that depends on the actions of all of us. We all have a part to play in bringing down the numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Stay strong and keep fighting. We are in this together."

More information on the nation's restrictions can be found here.