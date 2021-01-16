Demand but limited supply, Arizona needs more COVID vaccine doses as state leads the country in spread of infection

Arizona has the worst rate of infection in the country as there is a growing demand to get the vaccine.

PHOENIX — You’ve seen the long lines at State Farm Stadium as Arizonans wait for their shot to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but demand fails to meet the state's current supply.

Out of Arizona's 602,625 doses, only 232,125 people have received the vaccine.

“We do have more demand than supply,” said Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

This comes federal officials with Operation Warp Speed told Governors across the country that States will not receive increased shipments of the vaccine because there is no federal reserve of doses.

Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 15, 2021

"That is our limitation is that we are not getting as much vaccine as we would like to see in Arizona. We have made federal requests to get more of the vaccine," said Dr. Christ. "It's not going to impact our plans significantly."

The ADHS director says Arizona is set to continue receiving its current allocation and will make doses of the vaccine available to counties as the state receives shipments. There are 81,000 appointments at State Farm Stadium through Jan. 31 and Dr. Christ is proud of the progress they've made.

Even though ADHS announced the addition of those 65 and older in Phase 1B, Maricopa County, home to more than four million Arizonans says they're not ready.

“We are not going to be able to open up and expand to other groups until that vaccine opens up in supply,” said Maricopa County Public Health Director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will launch a second state COVID-19 vaccination site as more people are becoming eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium will serve as the second state vaccination site starting Feb. 1.

Arizonans who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine -- those in Phases 1A and 1B -- will be able to sign up for an appointment starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s clear that Arizonans are excited about the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re working around the clock to meet that demand,” Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement.

The state has added more than 200 vaccination sites this week.