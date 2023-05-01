Fans react to Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show length

The pop and R&B star announced that her show will be 13 minutes during the Apple Music Halftime Show presentation on Thursday.



PHOENIX — Rihanna shared some more details about her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show during an Apple Music presentation on Thursday.

During the presentation, Rihanna shared that her performance will last 13 minutes and be a celebration of her entire catalog.

That's a pretty big catalog to cram into just 13 minutes.

After the duration of the Super Bowl Halftime Show was announced, fans flocked to Twitter to share what they thought.

Some fans were quick to point out that she has enough hits for a full show, but it's like that with all of the performers at the Super Bowl.

She has a repertoire to do a 2-hour halftime show if she wanted to — 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗼 • 💐 (@nextpopboy) February 9, 2023

But the main sentiment from everyone was that 13 minutes just wasn't enough.

13 minutes with a million hits… WE LOST pic.twitter.com/NTHP2gkf8s — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) February 9, 2023

Other fans seemed to think that this show was going to be less time than the average Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2 mins less than most? Whyyy — Neemz - The Movie Poster Guy & Jurassic Your World (@movieposterguy) February 9, 2023

Some even claiming that last years' Super Bowl Halftime was nearly 20 minutes.

Not long enough 😩. I swear last years was at least 18! — Instagram: @aboutheculture_ (@TheeAficionado) February 9, 2023

But, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show was actually only 14 minutes long, just a minute longer than what Rihanna's is supposed to be. Plus, the 2022 show had Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent performing.

And then some users decided to use the announcement as a way of slamming their opponents.

Coincidentally how many points the Chiefs will be scoring — Morgan (@ScHoolBoy_Lew) February 9, 2023

While others (swifties) though it might be a code for a special guest appearance from none other than Taylor Swift because it 13 is her favorite number.

13 mins…Taylor coded — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) February 9, 2023

But, what it always comes down to is the people who watch the game for the football.

13 minutes too many. We want football not music — Honest sports takes (@honestsportz) February 9, 2023

And the people who watch it for the halftime show.

We want more, we don’t care about the ball game. — Mal (@0hhMal) February 9, 2023

Super Bowl Halftime Shows usually range in length between 12 and 15 minutes but do include some outliers. But, Rihanna's planned show is pretty typical of a halftime show duration.

