'RAY-anna' shows off her halftime dance routine at SEA LIFE Arizona

The Stingrays at SEA LIFE Arizona have football fever ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — With the Super Bowl just days away, the big game is taking over everything and that includes the stingrays at SEA LIFE Arizona.

The aquarium is home to a VIP stingray named "RAY-anna" that has been hard at work prepping for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Before heading to her personal microphone, RAY-anna showed off some pretty sick dance moves to warm up the crowd.

The Atlantic Stingray is part of the aquarium's Bay of Rays exhibit and these flat fish love football so much, they wanted to share their pick for the Super Bowl.

After just a few seconds, a stingray headed straight over to the Kansas City logo, confirming that they are either big fans of Patrick Mahomes, or just scared of eagles.

