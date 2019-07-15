PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns have had a busy offseason, a bit of an overhaul between coaching and the roster, which is almost an entirely new look with only a handful of returners.

Cameron La Fontaine

The Suns first big move of the offseason was firing head coach Igor Kokoskov and hiring Monty Williams. The team traded away forward T.J. Warren, a former first round pick for the team, in order to create cap space. The team also gave up its 32nd overall pick.

Phoenix made another big move when it traded away it's 6th overall pick for the 11th pick and power forward Dario Saric. The team would select Cameron Johnson out of North Carolina with that pick and later trade with Boston for the 24th overall pick and power forward Aron Baynes.

The Suns did not sign free agent point guard D'Angelo Russell, but signed a veteran point guard in Ricky Rubio. They also signed a player they coveted in the 2015 NBA Draft in Frank Kaminsky, shipped off former No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson and re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. on a 2-year deal, along with a few other moves mixed in.

It was a busy offseason, but was it a success?

Our 12 Sports Staff gives their grades and analysis of the Suns offseason as a whole.

Bruce Cooper, Sports Anchor

It’s been an NBA offseason unlike any other. Over $4 billion spent on free agents with a lot of big name talent moving to different teams throughout the league. It’s created a buzz and frenzied excitement for fans in a number of NBA markets.

I don’t know what people are mad about. Minus trading the 6th pick, I thought this was the best possible offseason the Suns could’ve had.

I never expected the Suns to nab a big name free agent, I never had any hope they would get D'Angelo Russell. Obviously fans are mad because they apparently "didn't want him" but they weren't getting him anyway I don't care who says what.

You've got to win more than 20, 30 games before you can attract a big name and the team still improved at EVERY position. I had four offseason goals for the Suns: 1) Hire a better coach, 2) draft Coby White or Darius Garland, 3) sign a veteran point guard (Ricky Rubio) and 4) do whatever it takes to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. I'll take 3 out of 4. They won't win 40 but they'll win 30 and that's a start.

Also, I'm declaring myself president of the Aron Baynes fan club.