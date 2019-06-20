PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns are trading back in Thursday's NBA Draft from No. 6 to No. 11 in exchange for Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Dario Saric, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns made a trade about an hour earlier to dump what's left of T.J. Warren's 3-year, $35 million deal and also gave up the No. 32 pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash.

Now, the team has added a power forward in Saric, a definite team need for the Suns.

Saric, 25, is a 6-foot-10 power forward from Croatia who just spent his third season in the league. Last year, between the Philadelphia 76ers and Timberwolves, who he was traded to mid-season, Saric averaged 10.6 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.

Saric is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to make about $3.5 million in the upcoming season. The Suns are taking on $1.7 million in new money in the trade, per front office insider Bobby Marks.

While it looked like the team would aim for a point guard at the 6th pick in North Carolina's Coby White or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland, or possibly Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver. Those options are all likely off the table now, making it anyone's guess who the team will go for at No. 11.