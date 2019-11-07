PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns made a big move Wednesday night when they reportedly signed restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. to a two-year deal.

Oubre was a key piece for the team last season after he was acquired from Washington in a midseason trade that sent Trevor Ariza away.

The Suns would have missed out on Oubre had an initial deal not gone haywire.

The 6-foot-7, 23-year-old forward put up 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in 40 games with Phoenix last season.

Meanwhile, Oubre, a.k.a. Tsunami Papi, brought the term "Valley Boyz" to Phoenix, which can be seen trending on Twitter and will likely be seen on t-shirts throughout Talking Stick Arena next season.

Oubre took to Twitter Wednesday night to say all he needed to say.

This offseason, the Suns also signed veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to a 3-year, $51 million deal. The team also signed power forward/center Frank Kaminsky. The team acquired power forwards Dario Saric (Minnesota) and Aron Baynes (Boston) and point guard Jevon Carter (Memphis) in trades.



Phoenix traded away former No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson and former first-round pick T.J. Warren in what was a busy offseason for the team.

The Suns were able to go over the salary cap in order to sign Oubre as the team owned the restricted free agent's bird rights.

Oubre will likely command most of the minutes on the wing alongside Devin Booker and second-year forward Mikal Bridges.

In two years, Oubre becomes an unrestricted free agent.