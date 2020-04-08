The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Major updates:

There have been 179,497 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,779 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

More than 1,000 new cases, 14 new deaths reported Monday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,000 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday.

It was the second straight day with more than 1,000 newly reported cases. It was also the second straight day that the number of newly reported deaths was less than 20.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 179,000 on Monday. The state's death toll topped 3,700 on Saturday, just over a week after reaching 3,000.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21. The state reached 3,000 coronavirus deaths on July 23, 2,000 deaths on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.92 on Monday, up from 0.89 on Sunday.



The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,450 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 15, when 82 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Voters to cast ballots for primary election amid COVID-19 outbreak

Voters across Arizona will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election.

And officials believe the state could see a record turnout.

Health clubs try again to undo Ducey’s gym closure order

Arizona’s top public health official was grilled in court over why health clubs must remain closed to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, yet other businesses can remain open.

Dr. Cara Christ said Monday that customers at health clubs, unlike those in supermarkets and hardware stores, could cause the virus to spread through vigorous breathing.

Two health club chains want a judge to block the state's gym closure order.

Public health advocate Will Humble testified on behalf of the clubs. He said a club member who is wearing a mask and social distancing is safer than customers who take off masks as they eat and drink across restaurant tables.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 36, one more death

The Navajo Department of Health reported 36 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,139.

The total number of deaths has reached 462 as of Monday.

Reports indicate that 6,743 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

82,148 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.