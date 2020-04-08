Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva after testing positive for COVID-19: Texas Rep. 'selfish' for not wearing mask

"I can't say for a fact that it was Mr. Gohmert that infected me but I think everyone knows for a fact, masks are essential," Grijalva told 12 News on Monday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva continues to isolate in Washington D.C. after he said on Aug. 1 he tested positive for the coronavirus while he was in the nation's capital.

Grijalva, 72, said he does not have symptoms and is feeling fine.

He decided to get tested after coming into contact with Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas who tested positive last week.

Grijalva told 12 News in a phone interview Monday that he believes he contracted the virus from Gohmert.

"[Gohmert] believes in not wearing a mask, which is selfish, to say the least," Grijalva said..."I can't say for a fact that it was Mr. Gohmert that infected me but I think everyone knows for a fact, masks are essential."

Grijalva said in a statement put out on Saturday that he has no symptoms and feels fine but will self-quarantine.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously," the 72-year-old Democrat said in a statement.

"Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."

Last week, it was announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus.

"I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points," Grijalva's statement continued. "Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue. I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."