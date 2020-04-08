Primary election in Arizona: Voting opens at 6 a.m. as poll workers navigate safety during COVID-19 pandemic

Did you vote in-person in today's election? Share your experience with us by texting 602-444-1212.

PHOENIX — Voters across Arizona came out to the polls on Tuesday in order to cast their vote for their party representatives in a number of races.

Those races include Democratic and Republican primaries for U.S. Senate as well as Congressional primaries and other statewide races.

Independent voters are able to choose which party they would like to vote in.

6:30 a.m.

Technical issues on Maricopa County's website

The early voting ballot status webpage on Maricopa County's elections website appeared to be down on Tuesday morning.

People looking to check the status of their early voting ballot may have seen the below message early Tuesday.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said the county's IT department was working on resolving the issue.

Elections officials said people could still go to Locations.Maricopa.Vote to find a voting center or a drop box near them.

6 a.m.

Polls open

Voting will look a little different this time around, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the guidelines that polling locations must follow in order to keep voters safe.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. You can vote at any polling location. Anyone with a mail-in ballot who did not get it in the mail in time can also drop them off at the polls by 7 p.m. to be counted.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said poll workers have been on the job since early July -- days after early ballots were mailed out -- at dozens of walk-in voting centers.

The centers are a pandemic-inspired innovation to spread out the walk-up vote in hopes of avoiding a crush on election day.

“They’ve got their routines down, they know how to clean off equipment already, they know how to set up and operate stuff day in and day out,” Fontes said during an interview Monday.

Fontes said he ordered almost $200,000 worth of cleaning supplies.

If workers can’t make it Tuesday, he said, the county is ready with backups.

Several voting centers are at large shopping malls, to accommodate social distancing. The Maricopa County Board approved leasing the spaces.