Remembering some of the Arizonans we lost to COVID-19

PHOENIX — More than 1,000 people have reportedly died due to complications related to COVID-19 in Arizona as of mid-June.

Each one of those lives lost to the disease currently crippling health care systems and economies around the world is marked by the family and friends they left behind. As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, we remember some of the people who fought hard but unfortunately lost their lives to the coronavirus.

If you know someone in Arizona who died of COVID-19 that you would like to add to this remembrance, text or call 602-444-1212.

Lonnie Dench was a husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife Wanda gained national attention in 2016 after Wanda accidentally texted Jamal Hinton and invited him over for Thanksgiving dinner.

The strangers became fast friends and stayed in touch over the years. Lonnie passed away in early April after being hospitalized with the virus and pneumonia.

"As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it... he passed away Sunday morning, but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!" Hinton wrote on Twitter.

Edgar Pacheco is described by his family and friends as an adventurer. The family man went skydiving, swimming in the ocean and just a few weeks before his death he climbed Machu Picchu in Peru.

The healthy 38-year-old from Queen Creek fought the virus as his condition would get better and then decline, his family explained.

"He’ll get better," his brother Raul said he initially thought. "He’s 38 years old. He’s young, he’s strong. He doesn’t have medical issues. He’ll pull through. That’s not a problem."

Corrina and Cheryl Thinn both died after battling the virus in the month of April. The sisters dedicated their lives to helping people of the Navajo Nation.

Corrina Thinn was an officer with the Navajo Nation Police Department for 11 years. After Corrina earned her master's degree in social work, she went on to work for various health centers in her community.

Cheryl Thinn also chose to serve her community. She was a Navajo Nation juvenile detention officer and emergency medical service member. Cheryl also worked for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

Valentina Blackhorse died at the age of just 28 years old. Blackhorse was crowned Miss Western Navajo 2015-2016 and competed in the Miss Indian World Pageant.

The young pageant queen was described as loving and passionate. And she was a strong mother for her one-year-old daughter. Her family said she contracted the virus after caring for her boyfriend who tested positive.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and it was cut short due to this pandemic that’s going on,” Vanielle Blackhorse, Valentina’s sister said. “Me, my family, my parents, my sisters, our hearts will not be the same."

Sybil Walker passed away after contracting the virus in a senior living facility. Her son Michael said his mother would have wanted the community to come together during these difficult times.

"I would like people to know not only was she brilliant, but she also had a powerful desire for good and fairness in the world. And she cared a great deal about those who needed help," Michael said.

Veronica Morena lost her battle with COVID-19 in April. Her daughter Sabrina Garcia is a nurse in the Valley. Garcia said she cared for her mother as she fought the virus.

Garcia started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 a week after her mother passed away.