The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Major updates:

There have been 180,505 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,845 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

More than 1,000 new cases, 66 new deaths reported Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,000 new cases and 66 new deaths on Tuesday.

It was the third straight day with more than 1,000 newly reported cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 180,000 on Tuesday. The state's death toll topped 3,700 on Saturday, just over a week after reaching 3,000.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21. The state reached 3,000 coronavirus deaths on July 23, 2,000 deaths on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.89 on Tuesday, down from 0.92 on Monday.



The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,452 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 15, when 84 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Big Arizona voter turnout brings slow results, few surprises

Arizona voters turned out in near-record numbers and set the stage for high-stakes battles this November.

Dr. Hiral Tipirneni won a four-way Democratic primary to take on scandal-scarred Republican Rep. David Schweikert.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's comeback hopes remained alive.

Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly both easily secured the nominations of their parties and quickly pivoted to the November showdown.

Still, McSally’s little-known opponent, businessman Daniel McCarthy, pulled in about 20 percent of the vote. Kelly faced only a write-in opponent.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Ducey to meet with Trump on Wednesday

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump, Trump administration officials and public health experts.

Ducey is scheduled to meet with Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday in the Oval Office.

On Thursday, Ducey will participate in a plenary session of the Council of Governors and meet with other health officials on the pandemic.

Judge: Arizona gym closure violated rights of health clubs

A judge has ruled Gov. Doug Ducey’s closure of gyms across Arizona in response to the pandemic violates the due process rights of health clubs.

Judge Timothy Thomason set an Aug. 11 deadline for the governor to set up a system for giving fitness businesses a chance to apply to reopen.

Thomason ruled health clubs were denied due process because they couldn’t apply to reopen until Ducey ended the shutdown.

Tom Hatten, chief executive of a health club chain that challenged the order, said he plans to reopen his clubs on Aug. 11.

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said the governor’s office is reviewing the decision.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 17, 1 more death

The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,156.

The total number of deaths has reached 463 as of Tuesday.

Reports indicate that 6,747 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

82,708 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Jury trials have resumed at Maricopa County Superior Court

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say jury trials have resumed after weeks of being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trials were initially suspended in March and the stoppage lasted until June 15.

At that point, trials were allowed again on a limited basis with increased health protocols.

But when COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked in early July, all new jury trials were suspended July 9.

That order expired July 31 and jury trials were allowed to recommence Monday.

Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM reports Maricopa County Superior Court will continue with health protocols, such as temperature checks and mask mandates in the courtroom.

The above article is from The Associated Press.



Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.