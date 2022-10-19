If you live in Arizona, here's where you can watch the Saints vs Cardinals on TV

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Cardinals will be broadcast on Prime Video, but Arizonans can also watch the game on local TV.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for their primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints this Thursday at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona is coming off a disappointing road loss to division rival Seattle and is looking to win at home for the first time since last season.

While the Cardinals received the unfortunate news that top receiver Marquise Brown will be sidelined several weeks with a foot injury, reinforcements are on the way. DeAndre Hopkins is back from suspension this week and newly-acquired Robbie Anderson looks to suit up as well.

So where can you watch this Thursday Night Football matchup? Well, Amazon Prime subscribers can stream the game online through Prime Video. If you aren't a subscriber and live in Arizona, don't worry, you are in luck.

According to Arizona Cardinals beat writer Darren Urban, the game will also be broadcast locally on Fox 10.

The Thursday night game between the Cardinals and Saints is of course streaming on Amazon Prime nationally.



But if you don't have Prime and you are local, it can be seen on Fox 10 over the air. Because I know someone will ask. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 18, 2022

The game will kickoff at 5:15 p.m. Arizona time. Traffic is expected to be heavy ahead of kickoff, so officials urge fans heading out to the stadium to allow for extra travel time.

