Fitzgerald, Vanden Bosch and Bidwill. Cardinals lineage helps form 'Brophy Bunch' at Valley high school

PHOENIX — While many of the freshman football players at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix are just starting to learn the fundamentals of the game, others on the team actually grew up around football. Four of Brophy’s freshman players have connections to the Arizona Cardinals and there’s a unique level of NFL pedigree within the program.

Fitzgerald, Vanden Bosch and Bidwill are names that NFL fans in the Valley know very well but now the next generation is rising up in the heart of Phoenix.

Devin Fitzgerald, the son of Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, knows he has a famous last name, but his prep football career is only just beginning.

“It's fun but I guess I just have to try to play my hardest,” Devin said. “I'm still like all the other kids still trying to get there.”

This is the second season the Cardinals have been without the player fans simply call “Fitz.” The former star wide receiver has not officially announced his retirement from football; however, he has moved on to other professional endeavors like joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show. Fitz has many different titles attached to his name, but Devin said his dad avoids going into coach mode after Brophy games.

“I think it's just dad when I get home,” Devin said. “He tries to keep it separated.”

Devin, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, plays with Case and Bastian Vanden Bosch. Their dad, Kyle, also played for the Cardinals in the early 2000s. But now he's on the sidelines as an assistant coach for Brophy’s freshman team.

“It's really great to have my dad [on the sidelines]. He's my biggest supporter out there,” Case said.

“It's great having him on the field. He gives me little pointers and it's just comfortable having them out there,” Bastian said.

Case is a quarterback and defensive back while Bastian is a tight end and defensive lineman. The brothers have connected for a touchdown this season, helping Brophy’s freshman team to a 5-0 record, outscoring opponents 189-36.

“It's funny because I don't even really see a lot of the stuff my boys do in the game until I watch it on tape because I'm kind of focused on my guys,” Kyle said. “It's fun to celebrate with them in the moment when they do something good.”

The Cardinals connection to the Brophy Broncos doesn’t stop at former players. You might even see the team’s owner, Michael Bidwill, at a freshman game since his nephew, James Pike, is also on the team. James's mom, Nicole, is Vice President of the Cardinals.

“It's not too much different than a normal kid. I mean, all we think about is how we're going to play we don't we don't talk about our families too much,” James explained. “It's just it's kind of just us.”

Devin, Case, Bastian and James have another teammate that comes from a football family: Daylen Sharper, son of Super Bowl champion Darren Sharper. Sharper, who relocated to Arizona from Oregon, plays wide receiver and defensive back but he’s also a standout basketball player. The talent and chemistry among this group of young players is giving the undefeated Broncos and edge.

“Right out the gate we linked right away and played together. It's great,” Sharper said. “I don't feel like any team can mess with us in the state.”

Brophy remains one of the most storied schools and football programs in the state, which is not lost on any of these young athletes. They may come from famous football families but they’re ready to put in the work to build something special with the Broncos.

“We got a great team this year and I think we'll be able to lead Brophy to some championships,” Devin said.

“Yeah, we have a lot of talent here. It's great,” Case said. “I have a lot of receivers I can trust in, and we have a great team.”

The Brophy Broncos varsity team won the AIA 5A1 State Championship in 2005 and 2007 and last competed for a State Championship in 2008. This group of young talent has aspirations of building their own legacy and bringing more titles to BCP.

“We got NFL players coming from Brophy, Olympic athletes and hopefully we're next up,” James said.

