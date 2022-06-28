Watch 12 News+ for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Watch 12 News broadcasts, Today in AZ, Arizona Midday and other special programs for free on the 12 News+ app.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — You can now watch 12 News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the new 12 News+ app!

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12 News archives.

Sports fans can even get the latest stories on the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Suns and your other favorite local teams.

How to add 12 News+ to your streaming device

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12 News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12 News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Need more help? Here's a 12+ app install guide

Make sure you have a Roku device or a TV with Roku built-in. Some TV brands come with Roku out of the box. Get help with setting up your Roku device or TV.

From the Roku home screen, scroll down to Search Channels. Search for "12 News KPNX" and select the 12 News+ app to download it to your Roku device or TV. Then simply select the 12 News+ app on the home screen to open it.

Make sure you have an Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get help with setting up your Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

From the Amazon Fire TV home screen, scroll right to the word Find. Search for "12 News KPNX" and select the 12 News+ app to download and connect it to your Amazon and/or Amazon Prime account.

You can also connect the 12 News+ app to your Amazon Prime account through Amazon.com or the Amazon app. Using this method will also download the 12 News+ app on your Amazon Fire TV.

Regularly scheduled live shows

Monday–Friday

4:30–7 a.m.

Today in AZ

Today in AZ 12–12:30 p.m.

12 @ 12

12 @ 12 12:30–1 p.m.

Arizona Midday

Arizona Midday 4–5 p.m.

12 News First at 4

12 News First at 4 5 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

12 News at 5

12 News at 5 6–6:30 p.m.

12 News at 6

12 News at 6 10–10:30 p.m.

12 News at 10

Saturday*

6–8:30 a.m.

Today in AZ Weekend Edition

Today in AZ Weekend Edition 5–5:30 p.m.

12 News at 5

12 News at 5 10–10:30 p.m.

12 News at 10

Sunday*

8 –8:30 a.m.

Sunday Square Off

Sunday Square Off 8:30–10 a.m.

Today in AZ Weekend Edition

Today in AZ Weekend Edition 6–6:30 p.m.

12 News at 6

12 News at 6 10–10:30 p.m.

12 News at 10

12 News at 10 10:30–11:05 p.m.

Sports Tonight

*Weekend broadcasts are subject to change due to NBC programming.

Misc streaming info

The 12 News+ app does not stream NBC shows, newscasts or sports. 12 News with the NBC lineup can be streamed through several subscription-based services like YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM or Hulu + Live TV.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12 News on YouTube