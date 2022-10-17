Arizona Cardinals trade for WR Robbie Anderson after Brown injury

The former Panthers wide receiver is heading to the desert.

PHOENIX — Arizona is adding a new set of hands to its receiving corps.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Pending the passing of a physical, the Cardinals will receive Anderson from Carolina in exchange for undisclosed draft compensation.

Anderson is in his seventh year in the NFL and has played in 101 games with the Panthers and New York Jets. In his career, he has racked up 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He entered the league in 2016 with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent from Temple.

Current Cardinals assistant Shawn Jefferson coached Anderson in New York during their time with the Jets. He had over 500 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, including in 2020 when Anderson set career-highs with 1,096 yards and 95 receptions with the Panthers.

This could be ominous news for the team as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown went down with an injury late in the 19-9 loss to Seattle. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brown could have suffered a potential season-ending injury.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday, per sources. He is undergoing further testing today to determine the extent of the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Later Monday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury may not be as severe as originally thought. He tweeted the receiver could only be out at least six weeks.

Some good news for #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown: Following the MRI, his foot isn’t as bad as was initially thought. It’s a small, non-surgical fracture, source said. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. He’s getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson before moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

There has not yet been an official update on Brown's injury.

