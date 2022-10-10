'I'm here today. I'm just thankful': Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton reflects on his serious burn injury

After six grueling weeks of recovery, Hamilton did not know if he would ever play again.

PHOENIX — "I didn't know what was going to happen after I got burned," Cardinals cornerback, Antonio Hamilton said. "I thought the worst had happened, but I am so grateful to be where I am today."

**Warning** Video contains graphic images

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Hamilton was eager to provide a spark on the defensive side of the ball. But that all changed while cooking at his home. Hamilton badly burned his feet and legs after spilling cooking oil on himself in the kitchen, prompting him to miss the season's first four games.

Monday, the DB opened up about the incident for the first time, shedding light on how bad the actual cooking accident was.

"The first week (after the injury) was okay," Hamilton said. "The second week, though, was total hell. I couldn't eat; I lost so much weight and so much muscle density from not being able to walk and use my toes and just feel the ground."

Hamilton was in the kitchen in August, ready to cook some shrimp, a meal he had made countless times. But all of a sudden a grease fire broke out, he tried to lift the pot away and when he did, he dropped the pot to the ground. When this happened, his shorts caught fire, distracting him from the fact his feet were also burned in the accident.

"The doctors told me in this situation, sometimes it takes two to three months to recover," Hamilton said. "For me to hear that after the offseason I was having, it was a lot. But my wife held me and stayed firm, and she helped me get over the curve. I think I was meant to go through this situation for somebody else to see how I can handle an adverse situation."

Hamilton is already back on the field and in the Cardinals lineup after just six weeks of recovery.

"I'm here today. I'm just thankful," Hamilton said. "I have a lot of gratitude for anyone that has gone through something like this and getting another opportunity to re-establish themselves."

He's thankful for returning to normalcy and a chance to count his blessings even more than he ever did.

"Just having the gratitude to even put my feet on the ground," Hamilton said. "There's a lot of people who don't get to put their feet on the ground."

Sports