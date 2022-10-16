Arizona Cardinals lose to Seattle 19-9 in Week 6 matchup

A special teams block punt recovered in the endzone was Arizona's only touchdown.

SEATTLE — Arizona Cardinals (2-4) fall to NFC West opponent Seattle Seahawks 19-9 Sunday afternoon.

While the Cardinals ended their first-quarter scoreless streak, they could only muster nine points.

The defense was the strong suit of the afternoon for Arizona, sacking Geno Smith four times and blocking a punt in the endzone that produced their only touchdown of the game.

First quarter:

We have first-quarter points from the Arizona Cardinals! It was a field goal but it still counts.

Matthew Ammendola's 23-yard field goal broke the Cardinals five-game first-quarter scoreless streak to start the season.

Seattle however, quickly answered with a field goal of their own to tie the game at 3-3 and it remained that way for the rest of the quarter.

END OF 1: ARI 3, SEA 3

Second quarter:

Not much took place in the second quarter either.

Following a turnover on downs from Arizona on the first play of the quarter, both teams traded punts.

The only scoring in the quarter came from two Seattle field goals that gave them the 9-3 lead.

With a big emphasis during the week being the Cardinals getting out to a fast start, only 3 points in the first half are not what Kliff Kingsbury and company had in mind.

The Cardinals totaled only 144 yards on 33 plays.

HALFTIME: SEA 9, ARI 3

Third quarter:

After an uneventful start to the quarter, Seattle extended their lead to 9 with the game's fifth field goal.

But lightning struck when the Cardinals' defense, which recorded 4 sacks, blocked a punt and recovered it in the endzone for the game's first touchdown.

END OF 3: SEA 12, ARI 9

Fourth quarter:

What seemed like a bit of hope, cutting Seattle's lead to a field goal, quickly dashed away.

Seattle's Kenneth Walker took the ball for an 11-yard rushing touchdown, extending their lead to 19-9 with 13:24 left.

With one final push, Murray threw an interception to Tariq Woolen to drop their second-straight game.

FINAL: SEA 19, ARI 9

